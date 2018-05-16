We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Graze Sweet Chilli Crunch 100G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Graze Sweet Chilli Crunch 100G
£2.50
£25.00/kg

Each serving (25g) contains

Energy
486kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

-

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1944 kj

Product Description

  • Roasted corn, broad beans, corn hoops and peas coated in sweet chilli seasonings
  • Little (sn)actions. Big impact.
  • We're here to help you eat a bit healthier, live a smidge more sustainably, with snacks that make it a touch easier. No compromises. Because it's the little actions that add up to big change.
  • Graze meets high standards of social and environmental impact.
  • Snacks to your door
  • As a graze subscriber you'll get that 'treat yourself' moment delivered right to your door, as well as early access to sales, rewards and exclusive snacks.
  • For new online UK customers only. You'll need a valid payment card.
  • You'll get 30% off your first snack box then full price subscription starts automatically. You can cancel any time online before your cut off time.
  • Full details, incl. full price info, at graze.com/uk/help/terms
  • So delicious, we’ll need to invent a new word to describe how good it is. Our mouthwatering Crunch is packed with veg; delicately spicy sweet chilli coated peas, broad beans, corn and corn hoops. 116 kcals per portion and high in fibre too. Incredible flavour without sacrificing your health - they all said it wasn’t possible, and yet here we are.
  • Goes well with: a long car journey, a crunchy salad or simply another handful.
  • *We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging.
  • ** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Made for Sharing (or Not)
  • Packed with Veg
  • 116 kcal per portion
  • Nothing artificial
  • High in fibre
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Chilli Corn-Broad Bean-Mix (83%): Corn (37%), Broad Bean (27%), Corn Hoops (19%), Sunflower Oil, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (3.5%) (Demerara Sugar, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavouring, Tomato Powder, Salt, Modified Starch, Paprika Powder, Rubbed Parsley, Acid: Citric Acid, Potato Starch, Chilli Powder, Chilli Extract Powder, Dextrin, Ground Ginger, Spice Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract, Ground Coriander Seed, Basil Extract, Ground Fennel Seed, Vegetable Oils [Canola, Coconut]), Sweet Chilli Green Peas (17%): Green Peas (60%), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Sweet Chilli Seasoning (1.8%) (Dextrose, Sea Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika Powder, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Ginger Powder, Lovage, Jalapeno Pepper Powder), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (like your sock drawer, so no one steals the last handful). Once opened, please enjoy within one week.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Warnings

  • May contain hard pieces.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home

Name and address

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • graze.com/help
  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (25g)
Energy1944 kj486 kj
-464 kcal116 kcal
Fat18 g4.6 g
of which saturates2.2 g0.6 g
Carbohydrate56 g14 g
of which sugars3.1 g0.8 g
Fibre8.3 g2.1 g
Protein14 g3.5 g
Salt0.71 g0.18 g
This pack contains approx. 4 portions--

Safety information

May contain hard pieces.

View all Nuts & Nut Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here