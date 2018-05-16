We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Dinky Lentil Dahl Spiced Pastry Puffs 128G

One puff

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1432kJ / 343kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned red lentil, butternut squash and sweet potato filling encased in a butter enriched puff pastry.
  • SUMMER EDITION Spicy red lentil and sweet potato dahl with a butter enriched puff pastry.
  • Pack size: 128G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Lentils (20%) [Water, Red Lentils], Palm Oil, Red Pepper, Onion, Butternut Squash, Sweet Potato, Butter (Milk), Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Coriander, Garlic Purée, Honey, Salt, Lemon Juice, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Cumin, Cayenne Pepper, Caraway, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Allspice, Cardamom, Nutmeg, Poppy Seed, Fennel, Ginger, Bay, Clove, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 180ºC/Fan 160ºC/Gas 4 4-6 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

128g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne puff (16g)
Energy1432kJ / 343kcal229kJ / 55kcal
Fat18.6g3.0g
Saturates9.6g1.5g
Carbohydrate34.5g5.5g
Sugars3.6g0.6g
Fibre4.5g0.7g
Protein7.2g1.2g
Salt0.73g0.12g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
