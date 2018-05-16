We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 4 Cheese & Jalapeno Turkey Burgers 454G

£3.20
£7.05/kg

One burger (99g**)

Energy
785kJ
187kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
9.2g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.49g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793kJ / 189kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Seasoned turkey burgers with Jalapeno and mature Cheddar cheese.
  • Packed with Cheddar cheese & Jalapeño for a subtle kick
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Turkey (76%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Water, Rice Flour, Pea Fibre, Gram Flour, Spices, Jalapeño Chilli Powder, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Trisodium Diphosphate), Garlic Powder, Green Pepper Powder, Green Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Jalapeño Chilli Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: Time: 15-18 mins Temperature: Medium Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British turkey.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (99g**)
Energy793kJ / 189kcal785kJ / 187kcal
Fat9.3g9.2g
Saturates4.1g4.1g
Carbohydrate4.6g4.6g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein21.8g21.6g
Salt0.49g0.49g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 396g.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..

