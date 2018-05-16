New
Tesco 4 Cheese & Jalapeno Turkey Burgers 454G
One burger (99g**)
- Energy
- 785kJ
-
- 187kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.2g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 4.1g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.2g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.49g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 793kJ / 189kcal
Product Description
- 4 Seasoned turkey burgers with Jalapeno and mature Cheddar cheese.
- Packed with Cheddar cheese & Jalapeño for a subtle kick
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Turkey (76%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Water, Rice Flour, Pea Fibre, Gram Flour, Spices, Jalapeño Chilli Powder, Salt, Sugar, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Emulsifier (Trisodium Diphosphate), Garlic Powder, Green Pepper Powder, Green Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Parsley, Jalapeño Chilli Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Dextrose.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once opened, use within 1 day. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: Time: 15-18 mins Temperature: Medium Place under a pre-heated grill for 15-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British turkey.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
454g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (99g**)
|Energy
|793kJ / 189kcal
|785kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|9.3g
|9.2g
|Saturates
|4.1g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|4.6g
|4.6g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.8g
|21.6g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.49g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 396g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.