New
Kellogg's Variety Cereal 8 Pack 196G
24.5g
- Energy
- 404kJ
-
- 95kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1647 kJ
Product Description
- A Variety of Individually Packed Assorted Cereals Including Maize, Rice and Oat.
- Freeˆ Adult Ticket
- ˆWhen you buy a full "On The Day” priced child or adult ticket.
This pack gives One Free Adult Entry with the purchase of one full "On The Day" priced child or adult ticket until 30th June 2024 at selected UK and Ireland Merlin Entertainments attractions.
- Promoter: Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited, Orange Tower, MediaCityUK, Salford, Greater Manchester, M50 2HF.
- ©2023 DWA L.L.C ©2023 The Lego Group ©The London Eye 2023 all rights reserved. "Bear Grylls" is a registered trademark of Bear Grylls Ventures LLP.
- TM, ®, © 2023 Kellogg Company. All rights reserved.
By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Purveyors of Cereals Kellogg Marketing and Sales Company (UK) Limited
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved
- Manchester Beth Din - Kosher Parev
- Pack size: 196G
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (Rice, Maize), Cereal Flours (Rice, Oat, Maize), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Barley Malt Extract, Chicory Root Fibre, Cocoa Mass, Calcium Carbonate, Caramelised Sugar, Natural Flavourings, Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Gluten from other Cereals, Soy. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.
Storage
Best before: See cartons.Store in a cool, dry place.
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Return to
- Consumer Service
- www.kelloggs.com
- UK: 0800 626 066
- ROI: 1800 626 066
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
- UK.
- Kellogg Europe Trading Limited,
Net Contents
196g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100g
|/24.5g
|%RI*
|Energy
|1647 kJ
|404 kJ
|-
|389 kcal
|95 kcal
|5 %
|Fat
|1.9 g
|0.5 g
|1 %
|of which saturates
|0.6 g
|0.2 g
|1 %
|Carbohydrate
|84 g
|21 g
|8 %
|of which sugars
|14 g
|3.4 g
|4 %
|Fibre
|4.4 g
|1.1 g
|Protein
|6.7 g
|1.6 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.66 g
|0.16 g
|3 %
|Vitamins:
|NRVˆ
|NRVˆ
|Vitamin D
|8.4 µg 168 %
|2.1 µg 41 %
|Thiamin
|0.9 mg 82 %
|0.22 mg 20 %
|Riboflavin
|1.2 mg 86 %
|0.29 mg 21 %
|Niacin
|13 mg 81 %
|3.2 mg 20 %
|Vitamin B6
|1.2 mg 86 %
|0.29 mg 21 %
|Folic Acid
|166 µg 83 %
|40.7 µg 20 %
|Vitamin B12
|2.1 µg 84 %
|0.51 µg 21 %
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|ˆ Nutrient reference values (Adults)
|-
|-
|-
