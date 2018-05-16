We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Extreme Chocolate & Brownie Cookie Cones 4 X 110Ml

Extreme Chocolate & Brownie Cookie Cones 4 X 110Ml
£3.50
£0.80/100ml

Each cone** contains / Per (71 g / 110 ml),**One cone (110ml/71g)

Energy
980kJ
234kcal
12%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1383 kJ

Product Description

  • Cookie cone with chocolate flavoured biscuit pieces (23%) with a chocolate flavoured coating, filled with milk chocolate ice cream and chocolate sauce (8%) and decorated with chocolate chip cookie pieces (2.5%) and chocolate flavoured brownie pieces (2%).
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • Reg. Trademarks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹ (2.5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Milk Chocolate (1.4%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter¹ Cocoa Mass¹, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Flavouring), Cocoa Powder¹ (1%), Dextrose, Salted Butter (Butter (from Milk), Salt), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya)), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin), Cocoa Mass¹, Cocoa Butter¹, Wheat Starch, Cream Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Whole Egg Powder, Sugar Cane Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts and Mustard.

Storage

Store below -18 °C. Keep frozen.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Froneri Iberia,
  • S.L. Zona Industrial Araia,
  • c/ Intxerdui,
  • 5ES-01250 Araia (Álava).
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,

Return to

  • Contact us
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • and
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • Complaints www.froneri.uk.com

Net Contents

284g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer Serving** (71 g/ 110 ml)% RI* per serving
Energy1383 kJ980 kJ
-331 kcal234 kcal12%
Fat16 g12 g17%
of which saturates12 g8.5 g43%
Carbohydrate41 g29 g11%
of which sugars26 g19 g21%
Fibre2.0 g1.4 g
Protein3.6 g2.5 g5%
Salt0.32 g0.23 g4%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**One cone (110ml/71g)---
Pack contains 4 servings---
