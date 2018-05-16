New
Extreme Chocolate & Brownie Cookie Cones 4 X 110Ml
Product Description
- Cookie cone with chocolate flavoured biscuit pieces (23%) with a chocolate flavoured coating, filled with milk chocolate ice cream and chocolate sauce (8%) and decorated with chocolate chip cookie pieces (2.5%) and chocolate flavoured brownie pieces (2%).
- Find out more at ra.org.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Nutritional Compass®
- Used under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
- Reg. Trademarks of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A., Vevey, Switzerland.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 440ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Powder, Coconut Oil, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Butter (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder¹ (2.5%), Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Oils in varying proportions (Sunflower, Rapeseed), Milk Chocolate (1.4%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter¹ Cocoa Mass¹, Emulsifier (Lecithins (Soya)), Flavouring), Cocoa Powder¹ (1%), Dextrose, Salted Butter (Butter (from Milk), Salt), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins (Soya)), Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Pectin), Cocoa Mass¹, Cocoa Butter¹, Wheat Starch, Cream Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Salt, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavourings, Whole Egg Powder, Sugar Cane Syrup, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts and Mustard.
Storage
Store below -18 °C. Keep frozen.
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Lid. Recycle Sleeve. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Froneri Iberia,
- S.L. Zona Industrial Araia,
- c/ Intxerdui,
- 5ES-01250 Araia (Álava).
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
Return to
- Contact us
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- and
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin.
- Complaints www.froneri.uk.com
Net Contents
284g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving** (71 g/ 110 ml)
|% RI* per serving
|Energy
|1383 kJ
|980 kJ
|-
|331 kcal
|234 kcal
|12%
|Fat
|16 g
|12 g
|17%
|of which saturates
|12 g
|8.5 g
|43%
|Carbohydrate
|41 g
|29 g
|11%
|of which sugars
|26 g
|19 g
|21%
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|1.4 g
|Protein
|3.6 g
|2.5 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.32 g
|0.23 g
|4%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**One cone (110ml/71g)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
