Aqua Optima Evolve+ Filter Cartridge 3 Pack

£10.00

AQUA OPTIMA EVOLVE+ FILTER CARTRIDGE 3PK
Aqua Optima Evolve+ filter cartridge 3 pack (3 month supply) for fast, filtered, great-tasting water.
3 X FASTER: Using Aqua Optima's advanced technology, Evolve+ cartridges filter and purify your tap water 3 times faster than the leading brand.30 DAY FILTER LIFE: Each filter lasts for 30 days (100L) and can replace up to 4000 single-use plastic bottles a year, making it better for the environment, as well as your pocket.GREAT TASTING, PURER WATER: Filtered tap water reduces the level of chemicals and impurities that can impair the taste of your drinks. Enjoy better tasting hot and cold drinks and improved look and taste of cooked vegetables when you use Aqua Optima Evolve+ water filters.MULTI-FIT FILTER: Evolve+ water filter cartridges are compatible with over 90% of all water filter jugs including Brita Maxtra*, Maxtra+* and PerfectFit jugs (*Brita, Maxtra & Maxtra+ are registered trademarks of Brita GmbH).3 MONTH SUPPLY: It is recommend you change your water filter approximately each month. Each Aqua Optima Evolve+ filter will clean 100 litres of tap water (depending on the quality and hardness of your water). Based on average use, this 3 pack will provide up to 3 months of cleaner purer drinking water.
Evolve+ filters help prevent limescale and extend the life of other appliances (Kettles etc.)All Aqua Optima filters can be recycled in the UK and EIRE with TerraCycle
3 X Faster than the leading BrandReduces Microplastics, heavy Metals and MoreReduces Single Use Plastics5 stage patented water filtration technology for great tasting, purer waterCompatible with Brita jugs

