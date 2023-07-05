Fairy Washing Up Liquid Max Power Pomegranate 640Ml

Fairy Washing Up Liquid Max Power P/gran 640ml

Fairy MaxPower Pomegranate washing up liquid comes in an upside down bottle with no flip cap for Fairy’s ultimate convenient cleaning experience. It helps you get out of the kitchen faster by making the washing up fast and easy.

Easy & effortless cleaning, even on your greasiest pots and pans Upside down bottle with no flip cap for Fairy's fastest cleaning experience Quickly penetrates and weakens tough grease No more overnight soaking and hard scrubbing Irresistible scent to leave your kitchen infused with an invigorating freshness Easy rinsing for faster results, leaving you with brilliantly clean dishes

Ingredients

5-15% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Benzisothiazolinone, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool

Net Contents

640ml ℮

