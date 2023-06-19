Graze Smoky Barbecue Crunch 100G

Smoky barbecue-flavour coated peas, crunchy corn chips and smoky barbecue-flavour corn Graze meets high standards of social and environmental impact. Snacks to your door As a graze subscriber you'll get that 'treat yourself' moment delivered right to your door, as well as early access to sales, rewards and exclusive snacks. For new online UK customers only. You'll need a valid payment card. You'll get 30% off your first snack box then full price subscription starts automatically. You can cancel any time online before your cut off time. Full details, incl. full price info, at graze.com/uk/help/terms

So delicious, we’ll need to invent a new word to describe how good it is. Our mouthwatering Crunch is packed with veg; smoky barbecue flavour peas, crunchy corn chips and smoky barbecue flavour corn. 117 kcals per portion and high in fibre too. Incredible flavour without sacrificing your health - they all said it wasn’t possible, and yet here we are. Goes well with: a cold drink after a long day, your favourite sandwich or simply another handful. *We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging. ** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!

Little (sn)actions. Big impact. We're here to help you eat a bit healthier, live a smidge more sustainably, with snacks that make it a touch easier. No compromises. Because it's the little actions that add up to big change.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Packed with Veg 117 kcal per portion Made for Sharing (or Not) Nothing artificial High in fibre Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 100G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Barbecue Coated Corn (44%): Corn (80.5%), Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Seasoning (4.5%) (Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Demerara Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Potato Starch, Smoked Dextrose Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Vegetable Oil [Canola, Coconut]), Corn Chips (28%): Corn (72%), Sunflower Oil, Barbecue Coated Pea (28%): Green Peas (63%), Potato Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Starch, Barbecue Seasoning (5%) (Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Demerara Sugar, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Potato Starch, Smoked Dextrose Powder, Garlic Powder, Smoked Paprika Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Tomato Powder, Chilli Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Vegetable Oil [Canola, Coconut]), Sugar, Maize Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Gluten, Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard & Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Net Contents

100g ℮