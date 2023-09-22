G.O. Faux Lashes Wispy Eyelash Set

The name G.O.™ is a registered trade mark of AFB PLC.

Wonderfully Wispy Wispy for natural volume & length - perfect all-rounder Includes Lash Glue Comfort Fit Feather Light Feel Instant Lashes Easy to apply and comfortable to wear

Aqua, Styrene/Acrylamide Copolymer, Polyethylene Terephthalate, Ammonium Acrylates/Acrylonitrogens Copolymer, Allantoin, Triethanolamine, Magnesium Nitrate

Instructions:

- Preparation: Apply eye make-up before applying lashes.

Application: Remove lashes from tray carefully and check fit against eye. Trim from outer edge if too big. Holding lash with tweezers apply lash glue along the lash band especially at both ends.

Important! Wait 30 seconds for glue to become tacky.

Do not apply glue directly to skin. Position lash just above natural lash line and press gently to fix in place. Hold for a few seconds to ensure lash is securely attached. Wash hands after application. Glue will dry clear.

- Removal: Always remove before sleeping. Gently peel away the lash from the outside edge. Remove any glue from eye line carefully with a damp cotton wool pad.

Read instructions fully before use and retain for future use.

Do not apply glue directly to skin.

Wash hands thoroughly after use.