Wild Fresh Cotton & Sea Salt Natural Deodorant Refill 40G The planet shouldn't pay the price for you to smell nice.

Inspired by freshly washed linen drying in a cool seaside breeze. This energising fragrance will help you start your day right.

Trustpilot rating correct as of 17/02/2022.

Aluminium-free 100% vegan Powered by plants Plastic-free refills Reusable case for life Wildly effective Suitable for vegans

Ingredients

Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Tapioca Starch, Stearyl Alcohol, Sodium Bicarbonate, Triethyl Citrate, Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Parfum, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Magnesium Hydroxide, Zinc Ricinoleate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citronellol, Linalool, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral

Produce of

Deodorant case made in PRC

Net Contents

40g ℮

Preparation and Usage