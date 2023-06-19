Hipp Comfort Baby Milk Powder From Birth 800G

Food for special medical purposes Comfort formula milk A nutritionally complete milk formula which is suitable for the dietary management of colic and constipation from birth. Under medical supervision, it can be used as the sole source of nutrition for baby, or as part of a varied weaning diet when introduced at around six months.

Food for special medical purposes from birth For the dietary management of colic and constipation

Stefan Hipp, one of the fourth-generation family owners of HiPP, personally guarantees every product we make, just as his family has done for over 120 years. HiPP quality is something particularly special and very important to us. We don't just meet EU standards, we exceed them. To achieve this, we work with nature rather than against it, in a sustainable way that protects bio-diversity, helping us to produce the best possible ingredients.

Content may settle in transit. HiPP comfort milk is not suitable for vegetarians. Quality guarantee - Guaranteed by Stefan Hipp - Packed in a protective atmosphere FSC - FSC®, Carton board from responsible sources FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C002324, www.fsc.org

Contains hydrolysed protein Reduced lactose Climate Positive Production Recyclable box

Pack size: 0.8KG

Ingredients

Lactose, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Starch, Beta-Palmitate^1 (from Palm Oil and Sunflower Oil), Hydrolysed Whey Protein, Galacto-Oligosaccharides from Lactose, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Emulsifier Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Choline, Mortierella Alpina-Oil, L-Phenylalanine, L-Tyrosine, Potassium Hydroxide, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, L-Arginine, Calcium Carbonate, L-Histidine, Calcium Chloride, L-Tryptophan, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, Vitamin E, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, Potassium Iodate, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, D-Biotin, Vitamin D, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B12, ^1 Special Fat Blend

Allergy Information

Allergy advice See ingredients shown in bold.

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

800g ℮

Preparation and Usage