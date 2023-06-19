Hipp Comfort Baby Milk Powder From Birth 800G

Food for special medical purposes Comfort formula milkA nutritionally complete milk formula which is suitable for the dietary management of colic and constipation from birth.Under medical supervision, it can be used as the sole source of nutrition for baby, or as part of a varied weaning diet when introduced at around six months.
Food for special medical purposes from birthFor the dietary management of colic and constipation
Stefan Hipp, one of the fourth-generation family owners of HiPP, personally guarantees every product we make, just as his family has done for over 120 years. HiPP quality is something particularly special and very important to us. We don't just meet EU standards, we exceed them. To achieve this, we work with nature rather than against it, in a sustainable way that protects bio-diversity, helping us to produce the best possible ingredients.
Content may settle in transit.HiPP comfort milk is not suitable for vegetarians.Quality guarantee- Guaranteed by Stefan Hipp- Packed in a protective atmosphere
Contains hydrolysed proteinReduced lactoseClimate Positive ProductionRecyclable box
Pack size: 0.8KG
Ingredients
Lactose, Maltodextrin, Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil), Starch, Beta-Palmitate^1 (from Palm Oil and Sunflower Oil), Hydrolysed Whey Protein, Galacto-Oligosaccharides from Lactose, Calcium Salts of Orthophosphoric Acid, Emulsifier Citric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Potassium Chloride, Fish Oil, Choline, Mortierella Alpina-Oil, L-Phenylalanine, L-Tyrosine, Potassium Hydroxide, Magnesium Chloride, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Hydroxide, L-Arginine, Calcium Carbonate, L-Histidine, Calcium Chloride, L-Tryptophan, Inositol, Ferrous Sulphate, L-Carnitine, Zinc Oxide, Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, Vitamin E, Cupric Sulphate, Vitamin A, Vitamin B2, Vitamin B1, Potassium Iodate, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Sodium Selenate, Vitamin K, D-Biotin, Vitamin D, Manganese Sulphate, Vitamin B12, ^1 Special Fat Blend
Allergy Information
Allergy advice See ingredients shown in bold.
Produce of
Made in Germany
Net Contents
800g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Food for special medical purposes - ask for advice from your healthcare professional before usePreparing the feedPlease follow preparation and feeding instructions carefully; failure to do so may make your baby ill, as powdered milks are not sterile1 Wash hands and sterilise all equipment following the manufacturers' instructions.2 Boil 1 litre of freshly run water and leave to cool for no longer than 30 minutes. Do not use artificially softened or repeatedly boiled water.3 Measure the required amount of water into a sterilised bottle (referring to the Feeding guide).4 Using the scoop provided add the correct number of scoops of powder - 1 level scoop of powder to each fluid ounce of water (approx. 30ml). Level off the powder using the scoop leveller. Do not press the powder.5 Place the sterilised teat and cap on the bottle and shake well until all the powder has dissolved (approx. 15 seconds).6 Cool to drinking temperature (approx. 37 °C) by holding the bottle under cold running water, and feed immediately.Always test the temperature of the milk before feeding.Feeding guide (1 scoop = approx. 4.3g powder)Approx. age of baby: 0 - 2 weeks; Weight of baby: 3.3kg, 7.3lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 2; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 2fl oz, 60ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 7 - 8Approx. age of baby: 3 - 4 weeks; Weight of baby: 3.8kg, 8.4lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 3; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 3fl oz, 90ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 5 - 7Approx. age of baby: 5 - 8 weeks; Weight of baby: 4.6kg, 10.1lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 4; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 4fl oz, 120ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 5 - 6Approx. age of baby: 2 - 4 months; Weight of baby: 5.35 - 6.7kg, 11.8 - 14.7lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 5; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 5fl oz, 150ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 5Approx. age of baby: 5 months; Weight of baby: 7.2kg, 15.9lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 6; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 6fl oz, 180ml; Number of milk feeds 24 per hours: 4 - 5Approx. age of baby: about 6 months; Weight of baby: 7.6kg, 16.8lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 7; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 7fl oz, 210ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 4Approx. age of baby: 7 - 9 months; Weight of baby: - kg, - lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 5; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 5fl oz, 150ml; Number of milk feeds 24 per hours: 4Approx. age of baby: 10 - 12 months; Weight of baby: - kg, - lbs; Number of level scoops of powder per feed: 4; Amount of cooled boiled water per feed: 4fl oz, 120ml; Number of milk feeds per 24 hours: 3This table is a guide only; your baby should be fed on demand, particularly in the first few weeks, and may need more or less than the volumes stated. If you need more advice, please contact your healthcare professional.Feeding information- HiPP comfort milk is thicker than standard infant formulas so may flow better through a faster flow teat.- Only use the scoop provided in the pack- Do not make feeds weaker or stronger than indicated by adding extra water/scoops, and do not add anything else to milk feeds- For hygiene reasons, always freshly prepare feeds and do not prepare in advance. Use made up feeds immediately, and discard anything leftover at the end of the feed, or 2 hours after preparation.- Do not heat feeds in a microwave, hot spots may occur which could cause scalding- A responsible person should be with your baby during feeding- Please clean your baby's teeth regularly when they appear- Introduce a cup or beaker as soon as possible to prevent prolonged/frequent contact of teeth with milk feeds which may increase the risk of tooth decay- If you switch to HiPP comfort milk your baby's stool consistency may change. This is typical for products that contain oligosaccharides, which may make baby's stools softer.