Homepride No Added Sugar Tomato Cheddar Pasta Bake Sauce 485G

Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
- Energy
- 391kJ
-
- 94kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6.1g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.5g
- 8%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.81g
- 14%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 323kJ/78kcal
Product Description
- A creamy tomato and cheese pasta bake sauce with tomato and cheddar cheese.
- For a delicious and easy pasta bake to delight the whole family try Homepride No Added Sugar Creamy Tomato and Cheddar Cheese Pasta Bake Sauce.
- A comforting and creamy pasta bake sauce bursting with tomato and cheddar cheese and suitable for vegetarians. You can't go wrong with a classic pasta bake using this rich pasta bake sauce. There's no need to even boil the pasta beforehand and each serving of this no added sugar pasta bake sauce contains 1 of your 5 a day - nutritious and delicious!
- Perfect for a hassle free, delicious and warming dinner all the family will love. Why not serve your pasta bake with a side of garlic bread or a salad?
- Hearty, tasty meals are the key to a happy home and with Homepride’s delicious pasta bake sauces you can create tasty midweek meals for a family of four simply and quickly.
- Looking for another pasta bake sauce? Why not try our easy, cheesy Homepride 30% less fat mac & cheese pasta bake sauce.
- Why Not Try Our Slow Cooker Range?
- Homepride Slow Cooker Beef & Ale
- Homepride Slow Cooker BBQ Pulled Pork
- Homepride Slow Cooker Chicken Curry
- Homepride Slow Cooker Chilli Con Carne
- Homepride trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Creamy pasta bake sauce made with tomato and cheddar cheese
- Quick and easy to prepare, and no need to boil pasta
- No added sugar
- 1 of your 5 a day veg per serving
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Perfect for a midweek meal for a family of four
- Pack size: 485G
- No Added Sugars
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Purée (51%), Water, Tomatoes (6%), Carrot Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cheddar Cheese (3.5%) (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Basil, Dehydrated Hard Cheese (Milk), Onion Powder, Salt, Garlic Purée, Acid (Citric Acid), Egg Yolk Powder, Natural Flavourings (contain Celery), Yeast Extract, Ground Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end: see side of cap.Store in a cool dry place, once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: No Need to Boil Pasta
As Easy as 1, 2, 3...
1 Preheat your oven (200°C/Gas Mark 6/Fan 180°C).
2 Put 200g dry pasta into a 1.5L shallow ovenproof dish. Pour on the sauce and fill the empty jar to the top of the label with cold water and stir into the pasta, coating well.
3 Bake uncovered, for 25 minutes. Remove the dish from the oven and stir thoroughly. Sprinkle on 100g grated cheese and return to the oven for 20 minutes until bubbling and golden.
Please Ensure Food is Fully Cooked and Piping Hot Throughout Before Serving.
Leave to stand for 5 minutes, no one likes a burnt tongue.
Serve up with garlic bread or a salad, or both!
Serves 4
Number of uses
This jar contains approximately 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- If you have any problems please keep the jar and contact our Consumer Relations Department.
- Phone 0800 022 3395
- Monday to Friday 9am to 5pm (UK only) quoting codes printed on the pack.
- You can write to us:
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.homepride.co.uk
Net Contents
485g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 1/4 jar (121g) portion
|Energy
|323kJ/78kcal
|391kJ/94kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|6.1g
|of which Saturates
|1.2g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.4g
|6.5g
|of which Sugars
|2.6g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|2.2g
|2.7g
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.81g
|This jar contains approximately 4 portions
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.