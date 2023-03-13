Tesco Fire Pit 4 Smoky Beef Burgers 454G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ / 239kcal
Product Description
- 4 Beef burgers seasoned with smoked spices.
- Succulent beef burgers seasoned with smoked spices.
- Pack size: 454G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (82%), Water, Onion, Rice Flour, Beech Smoked High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Smoked Black Pepper, Hickory Smoked Yeast Extract [Yeast Extract, Salt], Smoked Paprika, Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C /Gas 6 25-27 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 3 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. 18-20 minutes / Medium heat Place under a pre-heated medium grill Turn frequently.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
454g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One burger (76g**)
|Energy
|996kJ / 239kcal
|757kJ / 182kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|11.6g
|Saturates
|6.8g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|3.5g
|2.7g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|21.4g
|16.3g
|Salt
|0.81g
|0.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 304g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
