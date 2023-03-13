We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Smoky Beef Burgers 454G

Tesco Fire Pit 4 Smoky Beef Burgers 454G
£3.50
£7.71/kg

One burger (76g**)

Energy
757kJ
182kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.62g

medium

10%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ / 239kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Beef burgers seasoned with smoked spices.
  • Succulent beef burgers seasoned with smoked spices.
  • Pack size: 454G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (82%), Water, Onion, Rice Flour, Beech Smoked High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Oak Smoked Sea Salt, Demerara Sugar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Smoked Black Pepper, Hickory Smoked Yeast Extract [Yeast Extract, Salt], Smoked Paprika, Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C /Fan 180°C /Gas 6 25-27 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 3 minutes, turning frequently.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. 18-20 minutes / Medium heat Place under a pre-heated medium grill Turn frequently.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne burger (76g**)
Energy996kJ / 239kcal757kJ / 182kcal
Fat15.2g11.6g
Saturates6.8g5.2g
Carbohydrate3.5g2.7g
Sugars0.8g0.6g
Fibre0.9g0.7g
Protein21.4g16.3g
Salt0.81g0.62g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 304g.--

Safety information

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

