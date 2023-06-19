Graze Peri Peri Crunch 100G

Roasted corn, peas and broad beans with a peri-peri flavour seasoning Little (sn)actions. Big impact. We're here to help you eat a bit healthier, live a smidge more sustainably, with snacks that make it a touch easier. No compromises. Because it's the little actions that add up to big change. Graze meets high standards of social and environmental impact. Snacks to your door As a graze subscriber you'll get that 'treat yourself' moment delivered right to your door, as well as early access to sales, rewards and exclusive snacks. For new online UK customers only. You'll need a valid payment card. You'll get 30% off your first snack box then full price subscription starts automatically. You can cancel any time online before your cut off time. Full details, incl. full price info, at graze.com/uk/help/terms

So delicious, we’ll need to invent a new word to describe how good it is. Our mouthwatering Crunch is packed with veg; bold and fiery peri peri flavoured roasted corn, peas and broad beans. 106 kcals per portion and high in fibre too. Incredible flavour without sacrificing your health - they all said it wasn’t possible, and yet here we are. Goes well with: a party with friends, a cold drink or simply another handful. *We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging. ** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Made for Sharing (or Not) Packed with Veg 106 kcal per portion Nothing artificial High in fibre Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 100G

High in fibre

Ingredients

Roasted Corn (37%), Coated Peas (36%): Green Peas, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Starch, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Broad Bean (23%): Broad Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Peri Peri Seasoning (4%): Paprika Powder, Salt, Dried Garlic, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Chilli Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Oregano Powder, Natural Flavouring, Cumin Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Net Contents

100g ℮