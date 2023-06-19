We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Graze Peri Peri Crunch 100G

Graze Peri Peri Crunch 100G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£25.00/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each serving (25g) contains
Energy
445kJ
106kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.8g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.28g

-

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1779 kj

Roasted corn, peas and broad beans with a peri-peri flavour seasoningLittle (sn)actions. Big impact.We're here to help you eat a bit healthier, live a smidge more sustainably, with snacks that make it a touch easier. No compromises. Because it's the little actions that add up to big change.Graze meets high standards of social and environmental impact.Snacks to your doorAs a graze subscriber you'll get that 'treat yourself' moment delivered right to your door, as well as early access to sales, rewards and exclusive snacks.For new online UK customers only. You'll need a valid payment card. You'll get 30% off your first snack box then full price subscription starts automatically. You can cancel any time online before your cut off time.Full details, incl. full price info, at graze.com/uk/help/terms
So delicious, we’ll need to invent a new word to describe how good it is. Our mouthwatering Crunch is packed with veg; bold and fiery peri peri flavoured roasted corn, peas and broad beans. 106 kcals per portion and high in fibre too. Incredible flavour without sacrificing your health - they all said it wasn’t possible, and yet here we are.Goes well with: a party with friends, a cold drink or simply another handful.*We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging.** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Made for Sharing (or Not)Packed with Veg106 kcal per portionNothing artificialHigh in fibreSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 100G
High in fibre

Ingredients

Roasted Corn (37%), Coated Peas (36%): Green Peas, Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Modified Starch, Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Broad Bean (23%): Broad Beans, Rapeseed Oil, Peri Peri Seasoning (4%): Paprika Powder, Salt, Dried Garlic, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Black Pepper Powder, Chilli Powder, Acid: Citric Acid, Oregano Powder, Natural Flavouring, Cumin Powder, Colour: Paprika Extract, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Soya, Milk, Nuts, Mustard, Sesame and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Net Contents

100g ℮

View all Nuts & Nut Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here