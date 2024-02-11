Northern Monk Holy Faith Hazy Pale Ale 4x330ml

Beer We're putting faith in futures Find out more about our community foundation FAITHINFUTURES.COM

Holier than thou tastier than hell, holy faith is the alcohol free version of our flag-flying hazy pale ale, faith. Craft brewed with northern pride and bursting with the same juicy, tropical flavours.

Fresh from the North Alcohol Free Brusting with juicy, tropical flavours Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 1320ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat (Gluten), Oats (Gluten), Maltodextrin, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

Contains: Malted Barley, Wheat, Oats

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

4 x 330ml ℮

Preparation and Usage