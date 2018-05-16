Thorntons 8 Pack Strawberry Brownie Bites

Product Description
- Brownie Base with a Layer of Strawberry Flavour Filling, Covered with Milk Chocolate and Finished with a Sweet Drizzle
- Finsbury Food Group, under licence from Thorntons Ltd.
- Brownie base with a layer of strawberry flavour filling, covered with milk chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Milk Chocolate (39%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Strawberry Flavour Filling (20%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Palm Stearin, Strawberry Puree, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Corn Starch, Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring], Sugar, Egg, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Toffee Sauce [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk [Whole Milk, Sugar, Lactose (Milk)], Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Modified Maize Starch, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Brown Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Salt], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Salt, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once pack is opened, store in an airtight container.For best before see front of pack.
Number of uses
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Thorntons Ltd.,
- 73 Bothwell Road,
- Hamilton,
- ML3 0DW.
- EU:14 Allée Coysevox - CS 56 939,
- www.finsburyfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
8 x Brownie Bites
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per Serving (approx 16.5 g)
|Energy
|1963 kJ
|324 kJ
|-
|469 kcal
|77 kcal
|Fat
|23 g
|3.8 g
|of which Saturates
|13 g
|2.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|60 g
|9.9 g
|of which Sugars
|52 g
|8.6 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|0.8 g
|Salt
|0.31 g
|0.05 g
|This pack contains 8 servings
|-
|-
