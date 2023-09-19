Ariel Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Extra Stain Removal 44 Washes 1020.8G

Discover Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent +Extra Stain Removal that come with an additional red chamber and even remove 7-day dried-in stains. They have been designed for cold & short wash, providing Brrrilliant results and dissolving fast in the water of the wash. Wash colder & shorter with Ariel Platinum PODS®: save up to 60% on your washing machine electricity bill (washing machine energy consumption from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle) and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble PODS® film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Ariel's deep and strong Platinum PODS® +Extra Stain Removal clean. On top, Ariel washing capsules come in a recyclable packaging and contain 80% of biodegradable ingredients. WARNING: This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.

BRRRILLIANT CLEAN + EXTRA STAIN REMOVAL: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules come with an additional red chamber and even remove 7-day dried-in stains RATED BEST ON STAINS: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules +Extra Stain Removal were rated best on stains by Which? among the 2023 batch of laundry capsules tested DESIGNED FOR COLD & SHORT: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules provide Brrrilliant results in cold & short wash WASH COLDER & SHORTER WITH ARIEL PLATINUM PODS®: Save up to 60% on your washing machine electricity bill (washing machine energy consumption from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle) and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions RECYCLABLE PACKAGING: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing tablets come in a recyclable packaging 100% WATER-SOLUBLE & FAST DISSOLVING PODS® FILM: Ariel laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble PODS® film that dissolve fast in the water of the wash WITH BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS: 80% of organic ingredients of Ariel PODS® are biodegradable GREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel Platinum PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information

Pack size: 1020.8G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Limonene

Preparation and Usage