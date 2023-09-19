We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ariel Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Extra Stain Removal 44 Washes 1020.8G

4.7(45827)
Ariel Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Extra Stain Removal 44 Washes 1020.8G
Discover Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent +Extra Stain Removal that come with an additional red chamber and even remove 7-day dried-in stains. They have been designed for cold & short wash, providing Brrrilliant results and dissolving fast in the water of the wash. Wash colder & shorter with Ariel Platinum PODS®: save up to 60% on your washing machine electricity bill (washing machine energy consumption from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle) and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble PODS® film fully dissolves to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Ariel's deep and strong Platinum PODS® +Extra Stain Removal clean. On top, Ariel washing capsules come in a recyclable packaging and contain 80% of biodegradable ingredients. WARNING: This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.
BRRRILLIANT CLEAN + EXTRA STAIN REMOVAL: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules come with an additional red chamber and even remove 7-day dried-in stainsRATED BEST ON STAINS: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules +Extra Stain Removal were rated best on stains by Which? among the 2023 batch of laundry capsules testedDESIGNED FOR COLD & SHORT: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing capsules provide Brrrilliant results in cold & short washWASH COLDER & SHORTER WITH ARIEL PLATINUM PODS®: Save up to 60% on your washing machine electricity bill (washing machine energy consumption from 40°C to 20°C, normal cycle) and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissionsRECYCLABLE PACKAGING: Ariel Platinum PODS® washing tablets come in a recyclable packaging100% WATER-SOLUBLE & FAST DISSOLVING PODS® FILM: Ariel laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble PODS® film that dissolve fast in the water of the washWITH BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS: 80% of organic ingredients of Ariel PODS® are biodegradableGREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel Platinum PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information
Pack size: 1020.8G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Limonene

Preparation and Usage

1 Place an Ariel PODS ® at the back of the empty drum. 2 Place your clothes ON TOP of the PODS ®.

