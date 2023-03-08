Little Freddie Organic Bean & Sweet Potato Cassoulet 130G
Product Description
- White haricot beans, sweet potato, 3 vegetables, coconut cream, quinoa with herbs and spices in a fork-mashed texture
- Recycle your pouch using our pouch recycling bags and unearth more handpicked flavours at littlefreddie.com.
- Here at Little Freddie, we believe you can teach great taste, so our plant-based cassoulet uses sophisticated ingredients worthy of the choosiest little gastronome, such as protein-rich white haricot beans, creamy coconut cream and high-protein quinoa.
- Our highly nutritious quinoa is blended with white haricot beans and a splash of coconut cream to create an irresistible flavour and texture they'll love.
- This delicious vegetarian recipe is dairy-free, high in fibre and a fantastic source of plant-based protein which is important for growth and bone development.
- All of our meals are developed alongside our paediatric nutritionist Jo Rayner to ensure they are as nutritionally complete as they are delicious, with the right fork-mashed texture to help your baby master their feeding skills and progress to eating family meals sooner.
- That's Little Freddie. Nothing but the best.
- 100% organic baby food with nothing else added.
- A natural source of protein, high in fibre, dairy-free and vegetarian.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-04 EU/non-EU Agriculture
- 100% organic baby food with nothing else added
- Plant-based protein
- A natural source of protein, high in fibre, dairy & gluten-free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 130G
- Source of protein
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Organic White Haricot Beans 22%, Organic Sweet Potato 16%, Organic Vegetable Stock 13% (Water*, Organic Leek, Organic Parsnip, Organic Carrot, Organic Onion, Organic Swede), Organic Carrot 12%, Organic Tomato 12%, Organic Coconut Cream 12%, Organic Quinoa 8%, Organic Onion 4%, Organic Herbs and Spices <1% (Organic Thyme, Organic Paprika, Organic Garlic Puree), *No Organic Certification
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Method: Delicious hot or cold. To warm, stand in hot water and check temperature before serving.
- Do not microwave in the pouch.
- Weaning advice: The ingredients and thicker texture of this meal make it best for babies of 7 months and over.
Warnings
- Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Name and address
- Little Freddie,
- 31a Great Sutton Street,
- London,
- EC1V 0NA.
Return to
- A question? Card? Carrot? Send it to...
- Little Freddie,
- 31a Great Sutton Street,
- London,
- EC1V 0NA.
Lower age limit
7 Months
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Per pouch
|Energy
|381kJ/91kcal
|495kJ/118kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|4.6g
|of which saturates
|2.8g
|3.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.0g
|13.0g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|5.2g
|Protein
|2.9g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
Safety information
Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
