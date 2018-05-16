Little's Coffee French Vanilla 10 Capsules 55G

Product Description
- A Smooth and Rich Honduran Arabica Coffee Gently Infused with the Taste of French Vanilla
- Turn Up The Flavour!
- Ordinary coffee, we can't hear you! We're levelling up on flavour, cranking up the quality and putting our planet first. That's what we do. We are Little's; rule breakers risk takers and coffee makers.
- Compatibility: Nespresso* Classic machines.
- *Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. Société des Produits Nestlé S.A. does not endorse or sponsor, and is not in any way associated or affiliated with, the Supplier, the Buyer, any other trademarks affixed to the Capsule packaging or the owners of such trademarks.
- Bigger than Coffee
- 3 Cals Per Cup
- Nespresso Compatible
- Strength Profile - 7
- No Added Sugar
- Pack size: 55G
Information
Ingredients
Arabica Coffee, French Vanilla Flavouring
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- We believe you should have coffee your way, not 'the' way.
- So as far as we're concerned, you brew these bad boys the way you like. Saying that, we've brewed a lot of coffee in our time, so here are some top tips!
- 1 Get your machine nice and hot. Run an empty shot through to heat up and clean the brew head.
- 2 Insert the capsule. We recommend pressing the short drink (espresso) button. It'll make the most of the flavour in the capsule.
- 3 Top it up. Hot milk, cold milk, hot water, sugar, sweetener... It's completely up to you! We like to make a little latte with ours using foamed milk.
Number of uses
Typical Serving: 40g
Recycling info
Card. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Little's Coffee Ltd.,
- Unit 8 Blackdown Park,
- Willand,
- Devon,
- EX15 2FS.
Return to
- WEARELITTLES.COM
Net Contents
55g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml of Final Product
|Energy:
|36kJ/8kcal
|Fat:
|trace
|(of which saturates:
|trace)
|Carbohydrate:
|1.5g
|(of which sugars:
|trace)
|Fibre:
|trace
|Protein:
|0.6g
|Salt:
|trace
