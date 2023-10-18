Dettol Protect 24 Hour Antibacterial Cleaner Ocean Fresh 460Ml

Dettol Prot 24hr Antibac Clnr Ocean Frsh 460ml www.cleanright.eu www.rbeuroinfo.com

Keeps killing 99.9% touch after touch* Protect 24 hrs* Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses* Within minutes of exposure, frequently touched surfaces around your home can become a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses which can cause illness. Dettol protect24 is formulated with a new technology that keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* on your surfaces for up to 24 hours even after they are touched multiple times - and with no sticky residue left behind. - Effectively cleans grease, grime, and soap scum - Free from bleach and dyes *Bacteria & enveloped viruses, for up to 24 hours Removes tough everyday dirt & stains** **Oily particulate soil Ingredients: Antibacterial Action - Benzalkonium chloride, didecyldimonium chloride Helpers - Water, polymer, disodium EDTA, citric acid, tristyrylphenol ethoxylates Cleaner - Decylamine oxide, lauramine oxide Freshness - Fragrance Suitable for: Shower screens, bins, baths and taps, bathroom sinks, floors, and toilet seats Suitable to use on hard, non-porous, surfaces around the house*** **Not suitable for use on: Polished marble-gray, vinyl floor no-wax flooring, aluminium, brass and copper, formica gloss finish, stainless steel.

© A.I.S.E. Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.

Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Per 100g contains 0.25g Benzalkonium Chloride and 0.25g Didecyldimonium Chloride, <5% Non-Iconic Surfactant, <5% Amphoteric Surfactant, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Disinfectant, Parfum

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Preparation and Usage