Dettol Protect 24 Hour Antibacterial Cleaner Ocean Fresh 460Ml

£3.00

£6.52/litre

Dettol Prot 24hr Antibac Clnr Ocean Frsh 460ml www.cleanright.euwww.rbeuroinfo.com
Keeps killing 99.9% touch after touch*Protect 24 hrs*Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses*Within minutes of exposure, frequently touched surfaces around your home can become a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses which can cause illness.Dettol protect24 is formulated with a new technology that keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria and viruses* on your surfaces for up to 24 hours even after they are touched multiple times - and with no sticky residue left behind.- Effectively cleans grease, grime, and soap scum- Free from bleach and dyes*Bacteria & enveloped viruses, for up to 24 hoursRemoves tough everyday dirt & stains****Oily particulate soilIngredients:Antibacterial Action - Benzalkonium chloride, didecyldimonium chlorideHelpers - Water, polymer, disodium EDTA, citric acid, tristyrylphenol ethoxylatesCleaner - Decylamine oxide, lauramine oxideFreshness - FragranceSuitable for: Shower screens, bins, baths and taps, bathroom sinks, floors, and toilet seatsSuitable to use on hard, non-porous, surfaces around the house*****Not suitable for use on: Polished marble-gray, vinyl floor no-wax flooring, aluminium, brass and copper, formica gloss finish, stainless steel.
© A.I.S.E.Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.
Pack size: 460ML

Ingredients

Per 100g contains 0.25g Benzalkonium Chloride and 0.25g Didecyldimonium Chloride, <5% Non-Iconic Surfactant, <5% Amphoteric Surfactant, Methylisothiazolinone, Benzisothiazolinone, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Disinfectant, Parfum

Net Contents

460ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to use: Turn nozzle to on position. Simply spray directly on to surface until thoroughly wet. To Clean: Allow product to sit to penetrate soil before wiping clean. Repeat if necessary. For 24hr Bacteria/Virus Disinfection: Leave the product for 5 minutes, allow to air dry. Always test on an inconspicuous area before use.

