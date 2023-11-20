We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kleenex 0% Plastic Antibacterial Tissue Hand Wipes 36 wipes

"Viruses, bacteria - they’re gross, and even worse, they’re invisible. So when you want to make sure you’re clean, grab Kleenex® Antibacterial Wipes. Nasty to germs, but suitable for sensitive skin, they’re 100%plastic free too, so wipe away.PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES:Dermatologically testedKills 99.99% of bacteria & viruses*0% plastic wipesSuitable for sensitive skinAlcohol-based formulaDirection for use:(1) Open the resealable transparent label and take out a wipe.(2) Close the label firmly to prevent remaining wipes from drying out.(3) Thoroughly wipe hands, fingers and wrists for 1 minute and then lethands dry.Ensure the wipe is wet when using it to deliver it’s antibacterialeffectiveness.Danger. Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eyeirritation. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces. No smoking. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention.Dispose of contents/ container to an approved waste disposal plant. Liquid here means solution applied on wipe (approx. 45/133g in packed wipes).Use biocides safely and sustainably. It is illegal to use this product foruses or in a manner other than prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.
"Kills 99.99% of bacteria & viruses**enveloped viruses"
Formulation type AL.AL other liquid to be applied undiluted.FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.
0% Plastic wipesAlcohol-based formula hand wipesDermatologically testedSuitable for sensitive skinAntibacterial hand wipes
Pack size: 36SHT

Ingredients

Ethanol (CAS No. 64-17-5, EC No. 200-578-6) 65.87% w/w, 658.7g/kg

Net Contents

36 x Hand Wipes

Preparation and Usage

Direction for use:(1). Open the resealable transparent label and take out a wipe.(2). Close the label firmly to prevent remaining wipes from drying out.(3). Thoroughly wipe hands, fingers and wrists for 30 seconds and then let hands dry. Ensure the wipe is wet when using it to deliver it's antibacterial effectiveness. General public use only.

