Kleenex 0% Plastic Antibacterial Tissue Hand Wipes 36 wipes

"Viruses, bacteria - they’re gross, and even worse, they’re invisible. So when you want to make sure you’re clean, grab Kleenex® Antibacterial Wipes. Nasty to germs, but suitable for sensitive skin, they’re 100% plastic free too, so wipe away. PRODUCT ATTRIBUTES: Dermatologically tested Kills 99.99% of bacteria & viruses* 0% plastic wipes Suitable for sensitive skin Alcohol-based formula Direction for use: (1) Open the resealable transparent label and take out a wipe. (2) Close the label firmly to prevent remaining wipes from drying out. (3) Thoroughly wipe hands, fingers and wrists for 1 minute and then let hands dry. Ensure the wipe is wet when using it to deliver it’s antibacterial effectiveness. Danger. Highly flammable liquid and vapour. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces. No smoking. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/ attention. Dispose of contents/ container to an approved waste disposal plant. Liquid here means solution applied on wipe (approx. 45/133g in packed wipes). Use biocides safely and sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than prescribed on this label. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations.

Formulation type AL. AL other liquid to be applied undiluted. FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW.

Pack size: 36SHT

Ingredients

Ethanol (CAS No. 64-17-5, EC No. 200-578-6) 65.87% w/w, 658.7g/kg

Net Contents

36 x Hand Wipes

