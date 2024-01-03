Ultrasun Face Anti-Aging Sensitive Spf50+ 50Ml

ULTRASUN FACE ANTI-AGE SENS SPF50+ 50ML The Allergy Seal of Quality is an independent label and has been developed in close cooperation with aha! Swiss Allergy Centre. Labelled products and services offer affected customers added value by increasing their safety and simplifying their everyday life.

Helps to prevent sun allergies** **Radical Skin Protection Studies, Gematria Test Lab GmbH, Berlin, May 2019 Advanced combination of lamellar broad-spectrum SPF50+ protection with GSP for Infrared protection, titanium dioxide for blue light protection and Ectoin. Restores optimal moisture levels, reduces the appearance of sun-induced ageing (lines, wrinkles, larger pores). Features incredibly fast-absorbing, lightweight and non-greasy textures. Ideal for sensitive skin (sun protection and daily care for face, neck and décolleté).

FSC® Mix, Karton, FSC® C012270 EcoSun Pass is either a registered trademark or a trademark of BASF SE in the European Union and/or other countries.

Infrared-A Blue Light Very high protection UVB + (UVA) PA++++ UVA absorbance: 95% With lamellar technology Sensitive skin Non-comedogenic With antioxidants and Ectoin Water resistant Fragrance-free Advanced Swiss Suncare

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Pentylene Glycol, Methylene Bis-Benzotriazolyl Tetramethylbutylphenol (Nano), Titanium Dioxide (Nano), Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Diethylamino Hydroxybenzoyl Hexyl Benzoate, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Glycerin, Silica, Squalane, Cocoglycerides, Hydrogenated Phosphatidylcholine, C8-22 Alkyl Acrylates/Methacrylic Acid Crosspolymer, Acrylates Copolymer, Ectoin, Decyl Glucoside, Vitis Vinifera Seed Extract, Propyl Alcohol, Cetyl Phosphate, Cetyl Alcohol, Alcohol, Sodium Hydroxide, Xanthan Gum, Propylene Glycol, Lecithin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbyl Tetraisopalmitate, Tocopherol, Diisopropyl Adipate, Ubiquinone, Citric Acid

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage