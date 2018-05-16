We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray 200Ml

Napolina Extra Virgin Olive Oil Spray 200Ml
£2.50
£1.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Our Napolina spray bottles provide a convenient and easy way of using your favourite oil. The use of a spray bottle allows for better portion control and less leakage. The spray oils make spritzing a salad, marinating meat and roasting ingredients easier than ever. Napolina's Oil range covers all of your cooking needs and to make it easy for you we've introduced colour-coded labels and easy-to-follow flavour descriptors on our bottles.
  • Superior category olive oil obtained directly from olives and solely by mechanical means.
  • Blend of olive oils of European Union Origin
  • Perfect for salads and dressings
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Storage

Store away from light and heat. Olive Oil will become cloudy at 10°C (50°F). This is normal and the oil will clear at room temperature. Do not refrigerate.

Warnings

  • Do not place bottle on a hot surface.

Name and address

  • Napolina,
  • Royal Liver Building,
  • Pier Head,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 3382kJ/823kcal
Fat 91.4g
- of which saturates 13.1g
- of which mono-unsaturates 66.7g
- of which polyunsaturates 7.5g
Carbohydrate 0g
- of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g

Safety information

