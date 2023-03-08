Little Freddie Organic Banana Greek Style Yogurt 6M+ 100G
Product Description
- A smooth blend of bananas and yoghurt
- Unearth more flavours at littlefreddie.com
- Rich & Creamy
- "from the rolling hills of Somerset"
- Tropical Taste
- "simple - yes, but delicious too!"
- I've tramped across muddy fields, sunny orchards and along rugged coastlines to hunt down the very best, most nourishing & of course, tastiest ingredients for my little Freddie and your little ones.
- Piers
- (Little Freddie's food-loving Dad)
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/non-EU Agriculture
- Organic
- Source of fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Bananas 50%, Organic Greek Style <strong>Yoghurt</strong> (<strong>Milk</strong>) 48%, Organic Wholemeal <strong>Oat</strong> Flour (<strong>Gluten</strong>) 1%, Organic <strong>Barley</strong> Flour (<strong>Gluten</strong>) 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate <0.1%
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep in a cool, dry place. Pop in the fridge after opening and enjoy within 24 hours.
Preparation and Usage
- Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled. Do not microwave.
- Weaning advice: This meal contains dairy, which makes it best for babies of 6 months and over.
Warnings
- Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
Name and address
- Sunny Fields,
- PO Box 74275,
- London,
- W2 7UQ.
Lower age limit
6 Months
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|433kJ / 103kcal
|Fat
|4.2g
|- Saturates fat
|2.7g
|Carbohydrates
|13.2g
|- Sugars
|11.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|Contains only naturally occurring sugars
|-
Safety information
Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.
