Pedigree Multivitamins Adult Dog Treats Immunity 180g

4.7(47)
£5.00

£27.78/kg

Complementary pet food for adult dogs.
Pedigree dog vitamins and supplements keep your dog's health and vitality at its peak. Formulated to complement their main meals, these delicious & easy-to-feed, soft dog chews contain a tailored blend of vitamins and powerful scientifically proven active ingredients to improve dog immune support. For an everyday supplement they'll love.Pedigree Multivitamins Immunity dog chews are made with a special blend of 8 vitamins B and E, Antioxidant and Beta-Glucan.These delicious soft dog chews are made with 100% natural chicken and are just loved by dogs.They are easy to feed and dose, to keep only the good times with your pup!These daily dog supplements have been developed by our Vets, at the prestigious Waltham institute.As we want the best for your dog, Pedigree dog vitamins are low fat and with no artificial flavours or colours.
Within the Pedigree brand, we believe that dogs are good for us. Every day, their wonderful innocence brings out the good in us. The Pedigree complete range of tasty and wholesome dog chews and vitamins delivers everything that is essential to support and fuel all dogs exuberant love of life. So that day after day, dog owners can feed the good in their dogs.
Pedigree dog immune support supplements are scientifically proven to support immune health
Pack size: 180G

Ingredients

Derivatives of Vegetable Origin, Cereals, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Yeasts (including Beta-Glucans 2.9%), Minerals, Meat and Animal Derivatives (including Dried Chicken Liver 1.34%, equivalent to Chicken Liver 6%), Vegetables

Net Contents

180g ℮

Preparation and Usage

4-10kg: 1 x Per Day11-20kg: 2 x Per Day21-30kg: 3 x Per Day31kg+: 4 x Per DayFeeding instructions: Small dogs (4-10 kg), feed 1 chew per day. Medium dogs (11-20 kg), feed 2 chews per day. Medium-large dogs (21-30 kg), feed 3 chews per day. Large dogs (31 kg+), feed 4 chews per day. Not suitable for dogs under 4 kg or puppies under the age of 9 months. Please reduce main meal accordingly. The chew can be fed in one piece, or broken into smaller pieces. If already feeding your dog a special immune health diet, please consult your vet before feeding this supplement.To main quality and freshness after opening, use the reseal device. Use within 1 month of opening. Fresh drinking water should always be available.

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

