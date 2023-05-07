Tesco Finest Four Cheese Bread With Pangratatto 245G

Flatbread topped with mascarpone and cheese sauce finished with a breadcrumb topping.

Our expertly crafted flatbread is made using '00' flour and slowly fermented sponge for a perfect texture, topped with a creamy mascarpone, provolone, regato and mature cheddar cheese sauce. Finished with a pangratatto breadcrumb and cheddar topping for a crunchy texture Expertly crafted flatbread, slowly fermented for a perfect texture. Topped with a creamy mascarpone, provolone, regato and mature cheddar cheese sauce.

Pack size: 245G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (13%) [Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins], Breadcrumbs (3%) [Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast], Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Flat Leaf Parsley, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, Black Pepper. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

245g e

Preparation and Usage