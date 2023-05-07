We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Four Cheese Bread With Pangratatto 245G

Tesco Finest Four Cheese Bread With Pangratatto 245G

1(1)
Write a review

£2.55

£1.04/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a flatbread
Energy
714kJ
170kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
6.1g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1253kJ / 298kcal

Flatbread topped with mascarpone and cheese sauce finished with a breadcrumb topping.
Our expertly crafted flatbread is made using '00' flour and slowly fermented sponge for a perfect texture, topped with a creamy mascarpone, provolone, regato and mature cheddar cheese sauce. Finished with a pangratatto breadcrumb and cheddar topping for a crunchy textureExpertly crafted flatbread, slowly fermented for a perfect texture. Topped with a creamy mascarpone, provolone, regato and mature cheddar cheese sauce.
Pack size: 245G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mascarpone Full Fat Soft Cheese (13%) [Cream (Milk), Milk Proteins], Breadcrumbs (3%) [Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast], Provolone Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Durum Wheat Semolina, Rapeseed Oil, Flat Leaf Parsley, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Wheat Fibre, Salt, Malted Wheat Flour, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, Black Pepper.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

245g e

Preparation and Usage

Re-top flatbread with any loose topping from the packaging. 

View all Finest Pizza, Pasta & Sauces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here