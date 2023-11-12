We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Non Biological Detergent Capsules 25W 425Ml

Tesco Non Biological Detergent Capsules 25W 425Ml

Tesco non bio laundry detergent capsules
Tesco Non Bio Detergent CapsulesGentle on sensitive skin. Easy & effective cleaning.Tesco non bio laundry detergent capsules. Powerful cleaning, formulated without enzymes for sensitive skin. *Help reduce plastic with Tesco Laundry Detergent Capsules, now in recyclable cardboard. Your pods will be protected by the liner, which contains less than 5% plastic.
Pack size: 425ML

Ingredients

Contains: 15%-30% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. 5%-15% Soap. <5% Phosphonates. Also contains: Optical Brighteners, Perfume.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Net Contents

425ml e (25 x 17ml)

Preparation and Usage

Dosage: 4-5Kg load. Water hardness: Light soil Normal soil Heavy soil Soft/Medium: 1 capsule 1 capsule 1 capsule Hard : 1 capsule 1 capsule 2 capsules 1 capsule = 17mlSelect the number of capsules required for your washing needs. Place the capsule(s) at the back of the drum before putting in the laundry. Not suitable for use in the washing machine drawer or hand washing. Always follow garment manufacturers washing instructions. Opening Instructions (with images/icons): RIP THE PERF TAB PUSH THE SIDE BUTTONS WHERE INDICATED AND LIFT THE LID PUSH THE COVER FIRMLY DOWN UNTIL IT CLICKSDo not deliberately open or pierce capsules. Replace lid securely after every use. To protect the quality of the laundry capsules close tub immediately after dosing. Do not handle with wet hands. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50°C. Always wash dark fabrics separately. Not recommended for wool or silk.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

