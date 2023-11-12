Tesco Non Biological Detergent Capsules 25W 425Ml

Tesco non bio laundry detergent capsules

Tesco Non Bio Detergent Capsules Gentle on sensitive skin. Easy & effective cleaning. Tesco non bio laundry detergent capsules. Powerful cleaning, formulated without enzymes for sensitive skin. *Help reduce plastic with Tesco Laundry Detergent Capsules, now in recyclable cardboard. Your pods will be protected by the liner, which contains less than 5% plastic.

Pack size: 425ML

Ingredients

Contains: 15%-30% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants. 5%-15% Soap. <5% Phosphonates. Also contains: Optical Brighteners, Perfume.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Net Contents

425ml e (25 x 17ml)

Preparation and Usage