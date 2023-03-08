Little Freddie Organic Blueberry & Banana Greek Style Yogurt 6M+ 6 X 100G

I received this product for free but this is an ho
I received this product for free but this is an honest review. My little one loved this. I liked how the pixies were bigger than other brands and the flavour was one I haven’t come across before. It was full of flavour and my baby just wanted to keep eating! Have since bought some and are now becoming a part of the shopping list!!
Healthy and tasty, great for weaning journey
I received this product for free but this is an honest review. I have just started my little girl on her weaning journey, she has only had purées before so this was a little different for her as it is more creamy and like a yoghurt, but she loved it. I will be getting more, a nice healthy option to incorporate with the other stuff as she learns more about foods.
Tasty healthy snack.
My daughter loved these yoghurts. Fantastic pouch size for on the go snacks. I felt they were a healthy choice and tasty. Love the fruit flavours. I received this product for free but is an honest review
Absolutely loved it.
Today my little one (8 months old), tried Little Freddies creamy Blueberry & Banana Greek Style Yoghurt for the first time! And my, did she love it! And so do I! Its suitable from 6 months, is organic, has only the best quality ingredients, is nutritionist approved, and contains no nasty surprises. Like added sugar, salt, palm oil or artificial flavourings. This is true across their whole range of products. Not only that, but she absolutely loved it! We will definitely be trying the rest of the Little Freddie range. We received this product for free, but this was a honest review.