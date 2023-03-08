We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Little Freddie Organic Blueberry & Banana Greek Style Yogurt 6M+ 6 X 100G

Product Description

  • A smooth blend of yoghurt, bananas and blueberries
  • Our Greek Style Yoghurt with its thick and creamy texture is made from calcium-rich West Country milk, our wild blueberries contain less water than standard supermarket blueberries, making them more flavourful
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • EU Organic - GB-ORG-02, EU/non-EU Agriculture
  • Organic
  • Source of fibre & calcium
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 600G
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Organic Greek Style Yoghurt (<strong>Milk</strong>) 48%, Organic Bananas 43%, Organic Blueberries 7%, Organic Wholemeal <strong>Oat</strong> Flour (<strong>Gluten</strong>) 1%, Organic <strong>Barley</strong> Flour (<strong>Gluten</strong>) 1%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate <0.1%

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see allergens in bold.

Storage

Keep in a cool, dry place. Place in the fridge after opening and consume within 24 hours.

Preparation and Usage

  • Method: Delicious at room temperature or slightly chilled.
  • Best fed from a spoon. Do not microwave in the pouch.
  • Weaning: This pouch contains dairy, which makes it suitable for babies of 6 months and over.
  • Ways to enjoy your yoghurt
  • A delicious breakfast
  • Soak rolled oats in our yoghurt overnight and add berries on top.
  • A tasty snack
  • Enjoy as a dip with strawberry slices.
  • Teething tip
  • Freeze dollops on a baking sheet for a soothing treat.

Warnings

  • Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.

Name and address

  • Sunny Fields,
  • PO Box 74275,
  • London,
  • W2 7UQ.

Lower age limit

6 Months

Net Contents

6 x 600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper pouch
Energy420kJ/ 100kcal
Fat4.3g
of which saturates2.8g
Carbohydrates11.9g
of which sugars9.2g
Fibre2.4g
Protein2.4g
Salt<0.1g

Safety information

Important: To reduce the risk of choking, keep cap away from infants and supervise when eating. If this pouch is damaged or oddly inflated, do not eat - return to us.

I received this product for free but this is an ho

5 stars

I received this product for free but this is an honest review. My little one loved this. I liked how the pixies were bigger than other brands and the flavour was one I haven’t come across before. It was full of flavour and my baby just wanted to keep eating! Have since bought some and are now becoming a part of the shopping list!!

Healthy and tasty, great for weaning journey

5 stars

I received this product for free but this is an honest review. I have just started my little girl on her weaning journey, she has only had purées before so this was a little different for her as it is more creamy and like a yoghurt, but she loved it. I will be getting more, a nice healthy option to incorporate with the other stuff as she learns more about foods.

Tasty healthy snack.

5 stars

My daughter loved these yoghurts. Fantastic pouch size for on the go snacks. I felt they were a healthy choice and tasty. Love the fruit flavours. I received this product for free but is an honest review

Absolutely loved it.

5 stars

Today my little one (8 months old), tried Little Freddies creamy Blueberry & Banana Greek Style Yoghurt for the first time! And my, did she love it! And so do I! Its suitable from 6 months, is organic, has only the best quality ingredients, is nutritionist approved, and contains no nasty surprises. Like added sugar, salt, palm oil or artificial flavourings. This is true across their whole range of products. Not only that, but she absolutely loved it! We will definitely be trying the rest of the Little Freddie range. We received this product for free, but this was a honest review.