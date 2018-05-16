New
Leffe Blonde Beer 4 X 330Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Always Welcome
- The history of the Abbey of Leffe is marked by hospitality and the art of welcoming.
- For centuries, it has welcomed is guests by offering them a beer brewed with know-how.
- Subtle notes of vanilla and cloves
- Brewed with 100% Ingredients of Natural Origin
- Pack size: 1320ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Barley, Sugar, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
6.0% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- InBev Belgium,
- Bd Industriel 21,
- B-1070 Brussels,
- Belgium.
- Brewed for:
Distributor address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75
- www.leffe.com
Net Contents
4 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|per 330 ml
|Energy
|224 kJ / 53 kcal
|738 kJ / 176 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrates
|4.7 g
|15.3 g
|of which sugars
|0.5 g
|1.6 g
|Protein
|0.4 g
|1.4 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0.01 g
