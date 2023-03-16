Fairy Washing Up Liquid Max Power Antibacterial 640Ml

Fairy Wsh Up Liquid Max Power Antibac 640ml

Fairy MaxPower Antibacterial washing up liquid comes in an upside down bottle with no flip cap for Fairy’s ultimate convenient cleaning experience. It helps you get out of the kitchen faster by making the washing up fast and easy while providing bacteria protection to your sponge. Easy rinsing for faster results, leaving you with brilliantly clean dishes.

Easy & effortless cleaning, even on your greasiest pots and pans Upside down bottle with no flip cap for Fairy's fastest cleaning experience 24hr bacteria protection for your sponge Irresistible scent to leave your kitchen infused with an invigorating freshness Easy rinsing for faster results, leaving you with brilliantly clean dishes

Pack size: 640ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Linalool, Disinfectants

Net Contents

640ml ℮

