Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Spring Blossom 2.5L

Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses* *Laboratory tested on influenza H1N1; RSV; Human Coronavirus; Herpes Simplex Type 1 Dettol Laundry Sanitiser is an additive that: 1. Kills 99.9% of bacteria and is proven to work in rinse cycle temperatures as low as 15°C, so that you can be confident that your laundry is hygienically clean every time. 2. Eliminates odour-causing bacteria at source. Ingredients: Antibacterial action - Dicapryl/Dicaprylyl Dimonium Chloride Benzalkonium Chloride Freshness - fragrance Helpers - Water, C12-C14 Pareth 7, Sodium Bicarbonate Powder, Sodium Carbonate, Dye Free from - Bleach Suitable for: Bedding, Towels, Clothes, Underwear, Children's clothes, Gym kit

Kills 99.9% of Bacteria Even in a Cold Wash

Pack size: 2.5L

Ingredients

Per 100 g Liquid, contains 1.44 g Dicapryl/Dicaprylyl Dimonium Chloride and 0.96 g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume

Number of uses

20 Uses

Net Contents

2.5l

Preparation and Usage