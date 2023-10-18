We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Spring Blossom 2.5L

Dettol Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser Spring Blossom 2.5L

No ratings yet
Write a review

£7.50

£3.00/litre

Dettol Antibac L/Sanitiser S/Blossom 2.5Ltr www.cleanright.euwww.rbeuroinfo.com
Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses**Laboratory tested on influenza H1N1; RSV; Human Coronavirus; Herpes Simplex Type 1Dettol Laundry Sanitiser is an additive that:1. Kills 99.9% of bacteria and is proven to work in rinse cycle temperatures as low as 15°C, so that you can be confident that your laundry is hygienically clean every time.2. Eliminates odour-causing bacteria at source.Ingredients:Antibacterial action - Dicapryl/Dicaprylyl Dimonium Chloride Benzalkonium ChlorideFreshness - fragranceHelpers - Water, C12-C14 Pareth 7, Sodium Bicarbonate Powder, Sodium Carbonate, DyeFree from - BleachSuitable for: Bedding, Towels, Clothes, Underwear, Children's clothes, Gym kit
© A.I.S.E.Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.
Kills 99.9% of Bacteria Even in a Cold Wash
Pack size: 2.5L

Ingredients

Per 100 g Liquid, contains 1.44 g Dicapryl/Dicaprylyl Dimonium Chloride and 0.96 g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume

Number of uses

20 Uses

Net Contents

2.5l

Preparation and Usage

How to useTo kill 99.9% of bacteria and remove malodour:- Add 1 capful to the fabric softener drawer of your washing machine.- If soaking: add half a capful to 2.5L of water at 20°C for 10 minutes.To kill 99.9% viruses*:- Add half a capful to 2.5L of water and leave to soak for 15 minutes.*Laboratory tested on influenza H1N1; RSV; Human Coronavirus; Herpes Simplex Type 1

View all Laundry Antibacterial Cleanser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here