Twinings Everyday 80 Teabags 232G
- Twinings Everyday 80 Teabags 232G
- Care in Every Drop
- Every cup starts with nature's finest tea leaves and the people growing, tending and harvesting them. Our Sourced with Care programme works with tea growing communities to support incomes, improve living standards and empower women through healthcare and access to opportunities.
- We also collaborate with others in the tea sector, through supporting the Ethical Tea Partnership's work to create a fairer, more sustainable tea industry for tea workers, farmers and their families, as well as the environment.
- You can find out more at: www.sourcedwithcare.com
- We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
- What does it taste like?
- A hearty and well-rounded cup of tea. Like your normal cup of tea, but better. The kind that reminds you why you love tea.
- Where does it come from?
- Our master blenders travel the world visiting tea gardens to find the best teas for our Everyday blend, like Assam for body and African for a bit of punch.
- What makes this tea different?
- We use the finest teas in our Everyday blend, including Indian and African for their rich and full-bodied flavour.
- We blend 300 years of care and expertise to give you great taste in every drop. For us tea is more than just a drink.
- Biodegradable*
- *Pop your teabag into your food waste bin. These teabags are certified industrially compostable.
- Twinings is a registered trademark of R. Twining and Company Limited.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
- Rich & Full Bodied
- Sourced with Care
- Pack size: 232G
100% Black Tea
- Let the teabag gently infuse in freshly boiled water in your favourite cup for 1-2 minutes. We'll leave the milk and sugar up to you.
80 Count
Box. Recycle
- R. Twining and Company Limited,
- South Way,
- Andover,
- Hampshire,
- SP10 5AQ.
- Want to talk tea?
- Call 01264 313444
- Visit twinings.co.uk or
- Write to us at
232g
