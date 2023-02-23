Pot Noodle Doner Kebab 90g

Doner Kebab?
Firstly, please do read the lid, it advises you to try before using the sauce. The sauce is hot, which makes this the second hottest pot noodle after the bad boy. However, sadly it tastes nothing like a kebab, it is just bland and boring apart from that sauce, I will give it a try without the sauce but I still think that this will be tasteless and bland and not kebab flavour.
Don’t use the sauce
Hot sauce, TOO HOT spoilt the meal
Sorry but no
Errr ... no. Doesn't taste like any doner kebab I've ever had. I suppose you could add all the sauce to killl the actual flavour but then again you could do that with any of the pot noodles. 2 stars for trying though, it's always good to try new things.
It's A Quick Snack.
It's a Pot Noodle. Ok some added flavour's may try and trick your taste buds into thinking it's a Donner, but once you add the sauce it's just another version of the Bombay Bad Bad Noodle. Like all pot Noodle's it's OK for a quick snack to keep you going.
Nice and spicy
Love these. Nice and spicy. No doubt some one will complain there to hot. I add garlic and extra chilli to mine or a reaper sauce for extra heat. Very nice
Yuck
Minted Lamb flavour, tastes nothing like a doner kebab.