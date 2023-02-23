We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Pot Noodle Doner Kebab 90G

2.2(6)Write a review
Pot Noodle Doner Kebab 90G
£1.00
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Pot Noodle Doner Kebab 90g
  • 1. An epic combination of delicious doner kebab flavoured noodles with a fiery hot sauce
  • 2. A quick, filling and tasty snack pot ready in just 4 minutes - less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams
  • 3. The lid and pot for these delicious instant noodles are both recyclable
  • 4. Add boiling water to fill level, re-cover with lid and leave alone for 2 minutes. Stir, then leave for another 2 minutes. Give it another stir as you add the pot noodle flavour sachet and dig in!
  • 5. Suitable for vegetarians with none of those artificial colours or preservatives; however, Pot Noodle Doner Kebab may contain milk and eggs
  • You voted, we delivered. The only real question is: How hot are you? Treat yourself to a warming takeaway classic from the nation's favourite instant noodle brand* with Pot Noodle Doner Kebab. With a sachet of devilishly firey hot sauce and an authentic kebab flavour, it's a certified takeaway classic - in a Pot Noodle! Sounds delicious, right? It's dead easy to make and it only takes 4 minutes, so even if you aren't a master chef, you can make it. If you're hungry and looking for a quick, convenient and tasty solution, we've got the noodles for you. Less time cooking, more time chasing your dreams... Enjoy! How to make it yourself? It's simple and quick. Rip off the lid. Whip out the sachet. Add boiling water to fill level. Leave alone for 2 minutes. Stir noodles then leave for another 2 mins before stirring again and adding the sachet's contents - then grab a fork, give it a good stir and dig in. Make sure you eat it while it's hot. Do not reheat. Don't forget to recycle the packaging - the lid and pot for these delicious instant noodles are both recyclable. Once made, it should be happy days. But if it's not, have a moan at the customer care department. And don't forget to quote the code on the pot, so we know whom to send back to noodle school.
  • *Nielsen Retail Measurement Service for the Mini Meals - Pot snacks segment for the 52-week period ending 19/06/2021.
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Noodle Mix (96%): Dried Noodles (72%) [Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Salt, Firming Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates)], Wheat Flour, Onion Powder1, Flavourings (contain Wheat), Yeast Extract, Palm Fat, Potato Starch1, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Sugar, Red Pepper1, Spices (Garlic1, Cumin, Coriander, Pepper, Cayenne Pepper), Potassium Chloride, Chives1, Soy Sauce Powder (Maltodextrin, Salt, Soy Sauce (Soy, Wheat)), Salt, Mint, Tomato Puree Powder1, Sauce Sachet (4%): Chilli Sauce (Water, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Cumin, Flavourings, Cayenne Pepper), 1From sustainable agriculture

Allergy Information

  • May contain other Cereals containing Gluten, Celery, Egg, Milk and Mustard.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Net Contents

90g

View all Noodle, Pasta & Rice Pots

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

6 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Doner Kebab?

1 stars

Firstly, please do read the lid, it advises you to try before using the sauce. The sauce is hot, which makes this the second hottest pot noodle after the bad boy. However, sadly it tastes nothing like a kebab, it is just bland and boring apart from that sauce, I will give it a try without the sauce but I still think that this will be tasteless and bland and not kebab flavour.

Don’t use the sauce

1 stars

Hot sauce, TOO HOT spoilt the meal

Sorry but no

2 stars

Errr ... no. Doesn't taste like any doner kebab I've ever had. I suppose you could add all the sauce to killl the actual flavour but then again you could do that with any of the pot noodles. 2 stars for trying though, it's always good to try new things.

It's A Quick Snack.

3 stars

It's a Pot Noodle. Ok some added flavour's may try and trick your taste buds into thinking it's a Donner, but once you add the sauce it's just another version of the Bombay Bad Bad Noodle. Like all pot Noodle's it's OK for a quick snack to keep you going.

Nice and spicy

5 stars

Love these. Nice and spicy. No doubt some one will complain there to hot. I add garlic and extra chilli to mine or a reaper sauce for extra heat. Very nice

Yuck

1 stars

Minted Lamb flavour, tastes nothing like a doner kebab.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here