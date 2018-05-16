We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Graze Sea Salt & Pepper Veggie Protein Nuts 100G

Graze Sea Salt & Pepper Veggie Protein Nuts 100G
£2.50
£25.00/kg

Each serving (25g) contains

Energy
484kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
5.8g

-

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

-

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

-

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

-

6%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1936 kj

Product Description

  • Edamame beans, cashew nuts in a black pepper seasoning, salted coated peas and salted broad beans
  • Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
  • Graze meets high standards of social and environmental impact.
  • Snacks to your door
  • As a graze subscriber you'll get that 'treat yourself' moment delivered right to your door, as well as early access to sales, rewards and exclusive snacks.
  • For new online UK customers only. You'll need a valid payment card. You'll get 30% off your first snack box then full price subscription starts automatically. You can cancel any time online before your cut off time.
  • Full details, incl. full price info, at graze.com/uk/help/terms
  • So delicious, we’ll need to invent a new word to describe how good it is. Our mouthwatering Protein Nut Crunch is packed with veg; salted peas and broad beans, black pepper cashews and edamame beans. High in protein (hence the name) and fibre too. Incredible flavour without sacrificing your health - they all said it wasn’t possible, and yet here we are.
  • Goes well with: a Friday night in, those 11am stomach grumbles or simply another handful.
  • *We're excited for our new packaging as well, but just as a heads up, you may still receive the old packaging in your order until it runs out of stock. Please bare with us while we are transitioning from the old to the new packaging.
  • ** The product is the exact same recipe, just in a new packaging format!
  • Little (sn)actions. Big impact.
  • We're here to help you eat a bit healthier, live a smidge more sustainably, with snacks that make it a touch easier. No compromises.
  • Because it's the little actions that add up to big change.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Packed with Nuts & Veg
  • Made for Sharing (or Not)
  • 5.9g Protein Per Portion
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre
  • Nothing artificial
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100G
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Black Pepper Split Cashews (30%): Cashew Nuts (94%), Black Pepper Seasoning (6%) (Sea Salt, Black Pepper, Rice Flour, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Lemon Juice Powder, Natural Flavouring), Tapioca Starch, Salted Broad Beans (30%): Broad Beans, Sunflower Oil, Sea Salt, Edamame Beans (20%): Edamame Beans (Soya), Salt, Salted Coated Pea (20%): Green Peas (60%), Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • All our food is packed in the same place so may contain Eggs, Peanuts, Milk, Mustard, Sesame and other Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place (like your sock drawer, so no one steals the last handful).Once opened, please enjoy within one week.

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 4 portions

Warnings

  • May contain hard pieces.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home

Name and address

  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • graze.com/help
  • UK: Graze,
  • 3 St James's Rd,
  • Kingston,
  • KT1 2BA.
  • IE: Graze,
  • c/o 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 NR23.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion (25g)
Energy1936 kj484 kj
-464 kcal116 kcal
Fat23 g5.8 g
of which saturates4.0 g1.0 g
Carbohydrate35 g8.7 g
of which sugars5.9 g1.5 g
Fibre11 g2.8 g
Protein24 g5.9 g
Salt1.5 g0.38 g
This pack contains approx. 4 portions--

Safety information

May contain hard pieces.

