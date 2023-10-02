Airwick Air Freshener Active Fresh Refill Eucalyptus & Freesia 228ml

Airwick Atv Frsh Refill Euc & Freesia 228ml
Air Wick 24/7 Active Fresh is Air Wick’s first aerosol-free and best ever automatic air freshener. Our latest odour neutraliser is designed for long lasting fragrance release to tackle bad pet, bathroom and kitchen smells for up to 70 days. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.
Continuous fragrance for up to 70 days based on lowest settingCreate a bright and relaxed environment for your home with this aromatic blend of fresh eucalyptus, marine notes and clary sage95% naturally derived ingredients and infused with natural essential oils
Pack size: 228ML
Preparation and Usage
INSTRUCTIONS FOR SAFE USE Read CAREFULLY - Keep for future reference. This device is battery operated. FOR ADULT USE ONLY Not to be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities. Use only as directed. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN AND PETS. Use in well ventilated areas. SWITCH OFF TIMER BEFORE INSERTING REFILLS. Read and follow the precautions for use on the refill. Only approved for use with Air Wick Aerosol-Free Automatic Spray refills. PLACE DEVICE ABOVE EYE LEVEL (AT LEAST 6 FEET/ 1.83 METRES FROM FLOOR). NOTICE: PRODUCT CONTAINS PARTS THAT MAY POSE A CHOKING HAZARD. Use only non-rechargeable alkaline batteries. Ensure batteries are inserted correctly, aligning the (+) and (-) terminals. If battery leaks - remove immediately any leaked material. Remove batteries if device is not used for a long period of time. If away for more than a week, turn off device. DO NOT: Place near or on source of heat, naked flame, any electrical equipment or in direct sunlight (above 50°C), expose the batteries to water, fire, or high temperatures, cause a short-circuit or attempt to recharge batteries. Disposal: according to local regulations. Remove batteries. Dispose of the empty refill or recycle. Dispose of automatic device in the appropriate recycling bin. CAUTION: Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling contents can be harmful or fatal. Use in well ventilated areas. Slippery on hard surfaces. Some hard surfaces may become damp when sprayed. In case of contact with surfaces, wipe immediately with damp cloth. DO NOT spray directly onto surfaces, pets, pet bedding, foods or fabrics. Extremes of temperature can occur in motor cars and near ovens and fireplaces.