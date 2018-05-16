We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Wagamama Yaki Soba Meal Kit 170G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wagamama Yaki Soba Meal Kit 170G
£3.50
£2.06/100g

Product Description

  • A yaki soba meal kit with dried noodles, yaki soba soy sauce, pickled pink ginger and crispy fried onions
  • Dried Ramen Noodles (Made in China)
  • Yaki Soba Sauce (Made in the UK)
  • Crispy Fried Onions (Made in the UK)
  • Pickled Pink Ginger (Made in China)
  • Under licence from Wagamama limited.
  • Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama limited.
  • Chilli rating - mild - 1
  • From bowl to soul since 1992
  • Pack size: 170G

Information

Ingredients

Dried Ramen Noodles: Wheat Flour, Salt, Yaki Soba Sauce: Light Soy Sauce (58%) [Water, Edamame Soya Beans, Salt], Water, Mirin Rice Wine [Glutinous Rice, Water, Alcohol, Glucose Sugar, Rice], Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Crispy Fried Onions: Onions (76%), Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Pickled Pink Ginger: Ginger (90%), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Anthocyanin)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in cool dry place, away from direct sunlight. Use immediately.For best before see base of box.

Preparation and Usage

  • Yaki soba meal kit
  • This delicious yaji soba is done the wagamama way. Simply cook up your noodles & protein to enjoy this iconic restaurant dish at home
  • Shop
  • Protein 200g
  • Beansprouts 100g
  • Egg beaten (remove to make vegans) 1
  • Spring onion sliced 1
  • Red or green pepper sliced 1
  • Cook
  • Prepare all of your veg + protein by thinly slicing, ready for stir frying
  • Place noodles into a pan of boiling water + cook for 3-4 mins. once cooked, drain + rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process
  • Add your protein to the wok + cook through
  • Once cooked add sliced veg + cook for 2-3 mins
  • Add your beaten egg + mix well
  • Add your drained noodles + stir
  • Mix in the sauce, making sure everything is coated
  • Remove from the heat, add stir fry to the bowls + garnish with crispy onions + pink ginger
  • Serve + enjoy
  • Tips, tricks + hacks
  • Add a dash of sriracha as a last step to make your soba spicy
  • Use a vegan protein and leave out the egg for a delicious vegan yasai yaki soba

Number of uses

This kit contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.

Importer address

  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.

Return to

  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.
  • www.wagamama.com

Net Contents

170g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per serving*
Energy624kJ530kJ
-148kcal126kcal
Fat2.0g1.7g
of which saturates1.0g0.8g
Carbohydrate28g24g
of which sugars1.4g1.2g
Fibre1.8g1.5g
Protein5.3g4.5g
Salt1.6g1.4g
*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack--
This kit contains 2 servings--
View all Chinese & South East Asian

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here