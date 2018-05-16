New
Wagamama Yaki Soba Meal Kit 170G
Product Description
- A yaki soba meal kit with dried noodles, yaki soba soy sauce, pickled pink ginger and crispy fried onions
- Dried Ramen Noodles (Made in China)
- Yaki Soba Sauce (Made in the UK)
- Crispy Fried Onions (Made in the UK)
- Pickled Pink Ginger (Made in China)
- Under licence from Wagamama limited.
- Wagamama® is the registered trade mark of Wagamama limited.
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- From bowl to soul since 1992
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Ramen Noodles: Wheat Flour, Salt, Yaki Soba Sauce: Light Soy Sauce (58%) [Water, Edamame Soya Beans, Salt], Water, Mirin Rice Wine [Glutinous Rice, Water, Alcohol, Glucose Sugar, Rice], Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Crispy Fried Onions: Onions (76%), Sustainably Sourced Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Pickled Pink Ginger: Ginger (90%), Salt, Acidity Regulators (Acetic Acid, Citric Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Anthocyanin)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in cool dry place, away from direct sunlight. Use immediately.For best before see base of box.
Preparation and Usage
- Yaki soba meal kit
- This delicious yaji soba is done the wagamama way. Simply cook up your noodles & protein to enjoy this iconic restaurant dish at home
- Shop
- Protein 200g
- Beansprouts 100g
- Egg beaten (remove to make vegans) 1
- Spring onion sliced 1
- Red or green pepper sliced 1
- Cook
- Prepare all of your veg + protein by thinly slicing, ready for stir frying
- Place noodles into a pan of boiling water + cook for 3-4 mins. once cooked, drain + rinse under cold water to stop the cooking process
- Add your protein to the wok + cook through
- Once cooked add sliced veg + cook for 2-3 mins
- Add your beaten egg + mix well
- Add your drained noodles + stir
- Mix in the sauce, making sure everything is coated
- Remove from the heat, add stir fry to the bowls + garnish with crispy onions + pink ginger
- Serve + enjoy
- Tips, tricks + hacks
- Add a dash of sriracha as a last step to make your soba spicy
- Use a vegan protein and leave out the egg for a delicious vegan yasai yaki soba
Number of uses
This kit contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Packed for:
- All About Food Limited,
- Fourways House,
- 57 Hilton Street,
- Manchester,
- M1 2EJ.
Importer address
- All About Food Europe,
- Joyce House,
- 21-23 Holles St,
- Dublin.
Return to
- All About Food Europe,
- Joyce House,
- 21-23 Holles St,
- Dublin.
- www.wagamama.com
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold Per 100g
|as sold Per serving*
|Energy
|624kJ
|530kJ
|-
|148kcal
|126kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|1.7g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|28g
|24g
|of which sugars
|1.4g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|1.5g
|Protein
|5.3g
|4.5g
|Salt
|1.6g
|1.4g
|*Of kit components made up as per instructions on pack
|-
|-
|This kit contains 2 servings
|-
|-
