Tesco Finest 8 Macarons 90G

Filled meringue confectionery made with almonds, with white chocolate, dark chocolate, salted caramel and vanilla flavours, with white drizzled decoration and pieces of almonds, chocolate, salted butter caramel and freeze dried raspberries.

Our chefs have been inspired by Paris to create this delicately crisp selection of Macarons. An assortment of indulgent vanilla & raspberry, Belgian dark chocolate, Belgian white chocolate and salted caramel flavours. All carefully hand decorated for a luxurious finish. Delicately crisp Parisian inspired macarons in vanilla & raspberry, Belgian dark chocolate, Belgian white chocolate and salted caramel flavours.

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), Butter (Milk), White Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg White, Water, Reconstituted Egg White, Dark Chocolate (2%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel with Salted Butter [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Salt], Maize Starch, Salted Butter Caramel Pieces [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Salt], Almonds, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Flakes [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Rice Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Flavourings, Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Coconut Oil, Salt, Colour (Carmine), Bourbon Vanilla Powder, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

90g e