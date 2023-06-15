We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest 8 Macarons 90G

Tesco Finest 8 Macarons 90G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£4.44/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One macaron
Energy
213kJ
51kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

high

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.0g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1935kJ / 462kcal

Filled meringue confectionery made with almonds, with white chocolate, dark chocolate, salted caramel and vanilla flavours, with white drizzled decoration and pieces of almonds, chocolate, salted butter caramel and freeze dried raspberries.
Our chefs have been inspired by Paris to create this delicately crisp selection of Macarons. An assortment of indulgent vanilla & raspberry, Belgian dark chocolate, Belgian white chocolate and salted caramel flavours. All carefully hand decorated for a luxurious finish.Delicately crisp Parisian inspired macarons in vanilla & raspberry, Belgian dark chocolate, Belgian white chocolate and salted caramel flavours.
Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Ground Almonds (15%), Butter (Milk), White Chocolate (8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg White, Water, Reconstituted Egg White, Dark Chocolate (2%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Milk Chocolate [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Flavouring], Caramel with Salted Butter [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Salt], Maize Starch, Salted Butter Caramel Pieces [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Whole Milk, Water, Salt], Almonds, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Chocolate Flakes [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Freeze Dried Raspberry, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Rice Starch, Caramelised Sugar, Flavourings, Bourbon Vanilla Extract, Dried Skimmed Milk, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Coconut Oil, Salt, Colour (Carmine), Bourbon Vanilla Powder, Citric Acid.

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

90g e

View all Premium & Special Occasion Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here