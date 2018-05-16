We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dawtona Tomato Paste 190G

Dawtona Tomato Paste 190G
£1.10
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Tomato paste.
  • Extract content: 28%-30%
  • Pasteurized
  • Pack size: 190G

Information

Storage

Best before date: see the top. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 48 hours.

Name and address

  • Dawtona Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Bieniewicka,
  • 52 05-870,
  • Błonie,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Contact UK:
  • Dawtona UK Ltd,
  • Thorncroft Manor,
  • Thorncroft Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • Surrey,
  • KT22 8JB.
  • www.dawtona.pl

Net Contents

190g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:RI* per 100 g:
Energy427 kJ / 101 kcal5%
Fat0 g0%
of which saturates0 g0%
Carbohydrates19 g7%
of which sugars16 g18%
Fibre3,9 g
Protein4,3 g9%
Salt0,05 g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
