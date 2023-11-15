Ariel Platinum Washing Liquid Pods Extra Stain Removal 29 Washes 672.8G

Ariel AIO Ptinum Washing Pods 29 Washes 672.8g

Discover Ariel PODS® Platinum washing capsules laundry detergent +Extra Stain Removal. Now coming with an additional red chamber, they even remove 7-day dried-in stains. They have been designed for cold, with unique technologies like COOL CLEAN Technology. Wash colder with Ariel PODS® Platinum : save energy in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions. On top, Ariel +Extra Stain Removal washing tablets can now help reduce plastic thanks to their recyclable ECOCLIC cardboard box. It contains recycled cardboard with maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS®. Upon contact with water, their 100% water-soluble PODS® film fully dissolves, even in cold, to release powerful stain-removing technologies, offering Ariel's deepest and strongest PODS® Platinum +Extra Stain Removal clean ever. Ariel washing capsules contain 80% of biodegradable ingredients and are also produced with 100% purchased renewable electricity. WARNING: This product may be harmful and could cause serious injury. Always keep Ariel PODS® Platinum washing capsules laundry detergent out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information.

DEEP DOWN CLEAN + EXTRA STAIN REMOVAL: Ariel PODS® Platinum washing capsules now come with an additional red chamber, and even remove 7-day dried-in stains ARIEL'S #1 PODS® AGAINST TOUGH STAINS: 1. Lift stains 2. Brighten 3. Freshen 4. Protect fabrics 5. Brrrilliant in a colder wash + EXTRA STAIN REMOVAL DESIGNED FOR COLD: Ariel PODS® Platinum washing capsules now come with unique COOL CLEAN Technology WASH COLDER WITH ARIEL PODS® PLATINUM: Save energy in every wash and reduce your laundry’s CO₂ emissions ECOCLIC CARDBOARD BOX: Let's reduce plastic with Ariel PODS® Platinum washing tablets now coming in a recyclable cardboard box, contains recycled cardboard with maximum 5% plastic, designed to preserve your PODS® 100% WATER-SOLUBLE PODS® FILM: Ariel laundry detergent PODS® have a 100% water-soluble PODS® film, even in cold WITH BIODEGRADABLE INGREDIENTS: 80% of organic ingredients of Ariel PODS® are biodegradable GREAT FOR CLEANING, NOT FOR LITTLE HANDS: Always keep Ariel All-in-1 PODS® out of reach of children. Visit keepcapsfromkids.eu for more information

Pack size: 672.8G

Ingredients

>30% Anionic Surfactants, 5-15% Soap, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Perfumes, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Limonene

Preparation and Usage