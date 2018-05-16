New
Loyd Grossman Garlic Flatbread 2 X 110G
One Flatbread (110g) contains
- Energy
- 381kJ
-
- 328kcal
- 16%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 7.0g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.9g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.95g
- 16%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g as sold
Product Description
- 2 Flatbreads with Olive Oil and Roasted Garlic.
- "My flatbreads are made with roasted garlic and olive oil to give you an authentic tasting garlic bread to compliment any meal."
- Loyd Grossman
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Loyd Grossman® is a registered trade mark.
- Produced under licence by Premier Foods Group Ltd.
- Made with Roasted Garlic and Olive Oil
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Roasted Garlic (3%), Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Parsley, Sea Salt, Deactivated Dried Yeast, Salt, Wheat Starch, Flavouring, Wheat Flour
Allergy Information
- May also contain Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, store in an airtight container and consume within 24 hours. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within one month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: 1. Preheat your oven to 200°C, 400°F, Fan 180°C, Gas 6†.
2. Place the flatbreads on a baking tray, sprinkle with water and bake for 2-3 minutes.
3. Carefully remove from the oven, serve and enjoy!
Please ensure food is fully cooked and piping hot throughout before serving.
†All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Preparation and Usage
- Why not try topping your flatbread with olive oil and grated Parmesan before cooking.
Number of uses
This Pack Contains 2 Portions
Recycling info
Pack. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Do Get in Touch
- If you have any problems with this product please keep the packaging and phone UK 0800 389 8548 or contact
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- ROI phone- 1800 93 2814
- Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
2 x 220g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|One Flatbread (110g) as sold
|Energy (kJ)
|1255kJ
|1381kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|298kcal
|328kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|7g
|Of which Saturates
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|49.8g
|54.8g
|Of which Sugars
|2.8g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|3.5g
|Protein
|8.6g
|9.5g
|Salt
|0.86g
|0.95g
|This Pack Contains 2 Portions
|-
|-
