Fred & Flo Dino Hooded Towel

Never leave your child unattended in the bath for even the shortest time. Children should be assisted by an adult when stepping into and out of the bath. Please retain this information for future reference.

ALWAYS USE UNDER ADULT SUPERVISION. KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. Never leave your child unattended in the bath for even the shortest time. Children should be assisted by an adult when stepping into and out of the bath. Please retain this information for future reference.

Wash before use, Wash similar colours together. Cool iron, Tumble dry low, Do not dry clean, Do not bleach.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023