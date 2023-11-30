Go Cook Ecru Roaster Large 38X25.5Cm

Exclusively for Tesco' Go Cook Metal Bakeware range is dishwasher safe and comes with a reassuring 10-year quality guarantee. Coated with premium and double layer non-stick Ecru sparkle effect coating make it easy to bake and clean

Carbon steel Exterior: H42cm x W28.5cm x D5.0cm Interior: H37.5cm x W25.5cm x D4.5cm

Handle on both sides for easy handling in and out of the oven Made with heavy gauge carbon steel

Preparation and Usage