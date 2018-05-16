Hearty Food Co. Garlic & Coriander Naan Breads

1/2 of a naan
Product Description
- 2 Garlic flavoured naan breads with dried coriander.
- Baked in a tandoor style oven
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Salt, Dried Coriander, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Nigella Seed, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk allergy sufferers because this allergen is present in the environment
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within one month. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 3-4 mins. Sprinkle naan with a little water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve warm. Do not reheat.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 6-7 mins. Sprinkle naan with a little water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Serve warm. Do not reheat.
Grill
Instructions: Medium 2 mins. Frozen: Medium 4 mins. Sprinkle naan with a little water. Place in the centre of a pre-heated medium grill, turning once during heating. Serve warm. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
2
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a naan (55g)
|Energy
|1182kJ / 280kcal
|650kJ / 154kcal
|Fat
|5.0g
|2.7g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|49.7g
|27.4g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.4g
|Protein
|7.7g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.73g
|0.40g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
