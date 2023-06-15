We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Summer Fruit Bowl 425G

£3.50

£8.24/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack (106g)
Energy
197kJ
47kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 186kJ / 44kcal

Melon, pineapple, mango, kiwi fruit and raspberries.
Sweet & Juicy
Pack size: 425G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Melon, Pineapple, Mango, Kiwi Fruit, Raspberry.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

425g e

