Birds Eye 4 Crispy Pancakes Minced Beef & Onion 250G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: To prepare...

Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.

Be careful! The filling will be very hot.

- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.

- These instructions are guidelines only.

- Do not refreeze after defrosting.



Grill

Instructions: Alternatively, grill

High Grill 10-15 mins

Pre-heat the grill.

Turn over occasionally.

Cook until crisp and golden.



Oven cook

Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 6, 10-12 mins

Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until crisp and golden.

