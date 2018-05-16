New
Birds Eye 4 Crispy Pancakes Minced Beef & Onion 250G
Per pancake oven baked provides:
- Energy
- 586kJ
-
- 140kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 6g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.7g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.37g
- 6%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:
Product Description
- Pancakes coated in breadcrumbs filled with a cooked minced beef and onion filling.
- For a Sustainable Tomorrow
- Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
- BIRDSEYE.CO.UK/OUR-SUSTAINABLE-PATH
- A modern spin on a timeless classic. The Minced Beef & Onion Crispy Pancakes, with:
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Tasty ingredients
- 'Birds Eye' and 'the logo shape' are trademarks of Nomad Foods Europe Limited
- Ready in 10 Minutes
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Filling (Water, Cooked Beef (8%), Fried Onion (7%) (Onion, Rapeseed Oil), Beef Stock (Beef Bones, Beef, Water, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Carrot Juice, Onion Concentrate, Tomato Paste), Wheat Starch, Sunflower Oil, Onion, Tomato Purée, Carrot, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Flour, Salt, Black Pepper, Extracts of Rosemary, Bay Leaf), Wheat Flour, Water, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Starch, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices, Yeast
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in capital letters.
Storage
Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To prepare...
Tastiest when oven baked straight from the freezer.
Be careful! The filling will be very hot.
- Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
- These instructions are guidelines only.
- Do not refreeze after defrosting.
Grill
Instructions: Alternatively, grill
High Grill 10-15 mins
Pre-heat the grill.
Turn over occasionally.
Cook until crisp and golden.
Oven cook
Instructions: 210°C, Fan 190°C, Gas Mark 6, 10-12 mins
Pre-heat the oven. Place on a baking tray in the middle of the oven. Cook until crisp and golden.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
Return to
- Careline information...
- Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
- ROI: Callsave 1800 817 358.
- Birds Eye Limited,
- Freepost ADM3939,
- London,
- SW1A 1YS.
- www.birdseye.co.uk
- Birds Eye Ireland,
- Monread Rd,
- Naas,
- Co. Kildare,
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per Pancake Oven Baked Provides:
|Energy - kJ
|926kJ
|586kJ
|- kcal
|221kcal
|140kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|6.0g
|- of which Saturates
|1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|25g
|16g
|- of which Sugars
|2.8g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.6g
|Protein
|8.1g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.59g
|0.37g
|This pack contains 4 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.