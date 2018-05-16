New
Moo Free Caramel Filled Mini Eggs 88G
Product Description
- Alternative to milk chocolate caramel (50%) filled mini eggs
- Moo Free is an ethical family business who provide an inclusive environment giving real opportunities to people who need them. We purchase cocoa from Rainforest Alliance Certified farms to support sustainable farming. Find out more at ra.org
- Moo Free is for everyone, bringing chocolatey togetherness with every delicious dairy-dodging bite.
- Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa
- Contains 8 Caramel Filled Choccy Eggs
- Ethically Sourced
- Plastic Free Packaging
- Dairy free, gluten free, soya free
- A Choc-Packed Party of Milk-Free Mayhem
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 88G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter*, Water, Cocoa Mass*, Coconut Oil, Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Stabiliser: Glycerol, Coconut Milk Powder, Inulin, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Rice Flour, Apple Fibers, Salt, Cocoa content 18%, *Rainforest Alliance Certified
Allergy Information
- Free From: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Name and address
- Moo Free Ltd,
- 3 Kingfisher Units,
- Devon,
- EX22 6HL,
- UK.
Importer address
- (Ireland) Eurolink Europe Compliance Ltd,
- Dublin,
- D02 AY86,
- Ireland.
- (Australia) Trialia Food Australia Pty Ltd,
- 424 Princes Highway,
Net Contents
88g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Energy
|2012 kJ / 481 kcal
|Fat
|24g
|of which saturates
|17g
|Carbohydrate
|66g
|of which sugars
|41g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.46g
