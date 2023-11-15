We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dove Relaxing Care Lavender & Chamomile Bath Soak Bubble Bath 450ml
image 1 of Dove Relaxing Care Lavender & Chamomile Bath Soak Bubble Bath 450mlimage 2 of Dove Relaxing Care Lavender & Chamomile Bath Soak Bubble Bath 450ml

Dove Relaxing Care Lavender & Chamomile Bath Soak Bubble Bath 450ml

DOVE FOAMING BATH SOAK LAV & CHAMOMILE 450ML
Take a moment to unwind with Dove Lavender & Chamomile Relaxing Care Foaming Bath Soak. Specially made to relieve tired and aching muscles, and leave skin soft and smooth, it’ll be a key step in your caring skin care routine in no time.Designed to make every moment of self-care count, this relaxing bath soak is infused with a calming scent of lavender and chamomile to envelop the senses and calm the body and mind as you unwind in the bath.Our formula contains 100% gentle plant-based cleansers and is free from sulphate SLES and dermatologically tested. It contains moisturising ingredients that help the bath soak to cleanse skin, while the relaxing bubbles exude notes of calming lavender and chamomile.
Foaming Bath Soak relaxes and calms body and mindFormulated with moisturising ingredients to leave skin soft and smoothLavender and chamomile scent that indulges the sensesGentle cleansers that are kind to skinCertified cruelty free by PETADermatologically tested
Pack size: 450ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Coco-Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Parfum, Glyceryl Oleate, Cichorium Intybus Root Extract, Kaolin, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Sodium gluconate, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Chloride, PPG-9, Coumarin, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 42090

Produce of

Greece

Net Contents

450 ℮

Preparation and Usage

To indulge your skin and senses, pour Dove Relaxing Care Foaming Bath Soak into a stream of warm running water and watch the bubbles appear. Step into your bath to enjoy a relaxing soak with the calming lavender and chamomile scent.

