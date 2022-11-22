Gosh! Veggie Cocktail Sausages 304G
Per Portion (5x8g Sausages):
- Energy
- 402kJ
-
- 96kcal
- 5%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 5.2g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.5g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.52g
- 8%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Mini veggie sausages made from chickpea, cauliflower & butterbeans, simply blended with a cumberland style seasoning of sage and pepper.
- For bright ideas: www.goshfood.com
- At Gosh! we only ever use 100% natural ingredients in our tasty, plant-based food. No nasties, fakeries or additives!
- All we do is use the best ingredients from mother nature and create a flavour sensation that's ready for you to eat
- ...That's why we're naturally delicious.
- Crossed Grain Symbol - GB-140-022
- Naturally Delicious
- With Sage & Black Pepper
- Chilli rating - Mildly Spiced - 1
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Plant based
- Made with All Natural Ingredients
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD
- Kosher - SKA
- Pack size: 304G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Chickpeas¹ (37%), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Cauliflower² (7%), Butter Beans³ (7%), Rice Flour, Potato Flakes, Salt, Parsley, Sage, Thyme, Ground Nutmeg, Ground Coriander, Ground Mace, White Pepper, Black Pepper, (¹²³ Origin: EU and non-EU)
Storage
Keep me in the freezerDo not refreeze once defrosted. If defrosted keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. If heating once defrosted, cooking time will need to be reduced. Use within the stated use by date.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Simply heat up from frozen
Remove all packaging
Place sausages on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven
Electric 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas Mark 6 10-12 minutes
Serve piping hot (and get ready to smile) Guidelines only-all appliances are different
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
This pack typically contains 7 portions
Warnings
- Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain.
Name and address
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
Return to
- If not entirely satisfied contact the team at either:
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- Maidstone Road,
- Kingston,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK10 0BD.
- Gosh! Food Ltd,
- 20 Harcourt Street,
- Dublin 2.
- Email: hello@goshfood.com
Net Contents
304g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (5x8g Sausages)
|Energy kJ
|1006kJ
|402kJ
|Energy kcal
|241kcal
|96kcal
|Fat
|13g
|5.2g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|8.4g
|of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|7.2g
|2.9g
|Protein
|6.4g
|2.6g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.52g
|This pack typically contains 7 portions
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Although every effort has been made to remove stones, some small fragments may remain.
