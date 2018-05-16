We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Baxters Crunchy & Tangy Silverskin Onion 440G

Baxters Crunchy & Tangy Silverskin Onion 440G
£2.00
£0.91/100g DR.WT

Product Description

  • Silverskin Onions Pickled in Spirit Vinegar.
  • These crunchy Silverskins are simply combined with tangy vinegar, a little sugar and sea salt to create a perfect accompaniment to fish & chips, cheese, cold meats, sandwiches or salads.
  • Audrey Baxter
  • Crunchy & Tangy
  • Passionate About Good Food Since 1868
  • Full of Locked in Freshness and Flavour
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite, Sodium Metabisulphite)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks. For best before end, see cap.

Warnings

  • SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN

Name and address

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.

Return to

  • Baxters Food Group,
  • Fochabers,
  • Scotland,
  • IV32 7LD.
  • Tel: 0800 389 8389
  • www.baxters.com

Drained weight

220g

Net Contents

440g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Drained) Per 100g
Energy201kJ / 47kcal
Fat<0.5g
of which saturates<0.1g
Carbohydrate10.2g
of which sugars10.2g
Fibre1.0g
Protein0.7g
Salt0.12g

Safety information

SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN

