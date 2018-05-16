Baxters Crunchy & Tangy Silverskin Onion 440G

Product Description
- Silverskin Onions Pickled in Spirit Vinegar.
- These crunchy Silverskins are simply combined with tangy vinegar, a little sugar and sea salt to create a perfect accompaniment to fish & chips, cheese, cold meats, sandwiches or salads.
- Audrey Baxter
- Crunchy & Tangy
- Passionate About Good Food Since 1868
- Full of Locked in Freshness and Flavour
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
Onions, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Preservatives (Sodium Hydrogen Sulphite, Sodium Metabisulphite)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 4 weeks. For best before end, see cap.
Warnings
- SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN
Name and address
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
Return to
- Baxters Food Group,
- Fochabers,
- Scotland,
- IV32 7LD.
- Tel: 0800 389 8389
- www.baxters.com
Drained weight
220g
Net Contents
440g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Drained) Per 100g
|Energy
|201kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|10.2g
|of which sugars
|10.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|Protein
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.12g
Safety information
SAFETY BUTTON POPS UP WHEN SEAL IS BROKEN
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.