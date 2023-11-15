Nivea Black & White Invisible Clear Antiperspirant 50Ml

NIVEA BLK & WHT INVISIBLE CLEAR A/PSPIRNT 50ML

With its new patented emulsion technology, NIVEA Black & White Clear Anti-Perspirant Stick offers 48h realiable protection and a smooth application. Experience an extra fresh and non-sticky skin feel. The dermatogolically-proven and ethyl alcohol-free formula is gentle to your skin. It features white mark protection on black clothing & anti-yellow staining on white clothing. Discover the new and modern packaging which was designed for a more intuitive user experience. It offers 25% more content and saves 30% plastic (*per ml compared to the previous NIVEA Deo stick packaging). The NIVEA Black & White Clear Anti-Perspirant Stick is a 100% climate neutralized product. **Remaining CO2 emissions are balanced out through certified climate projects. More on Nivea.com/climate

Experience extra gentle protection accompanied by an extra fresh and extra clean skin feel Reliable 48h anti-perspirant protection with white mark protection on black clothing & anti-yellow staining on white clothing New patented emulsion technology provides a softer texture and a smoother application New, modern packaging with 25% more content* and a more intuitive user experience 98% recyclable packaging & 100% climate neutralized product**

Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-14 Butyl Ether, Cetyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Palmitic Acid, Stearic Acid, Parfum, Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate, C20-40 Alkyl Stearate, Oleth-20, Palmitamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, BHT, Linalool, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Limonene

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

50ml ℮